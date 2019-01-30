When his current juniors were in eighth grade, Abbott girls basketball coach Matt Hejl approached them with a bold prediction.
“I told them they were going to have an opportunity to make me famous some day,” Hejl said, laughing at the memory. “I was being facetious, but we definitely knew they’d be good.”
Three years later, that prognostication doesn’t seem all that wacky. Good doesn’t begin to describe the way Abbott has played this year. The Lady Panthers sport a 22-2 record on the season, a No. 14 ranking in Class 1A in the TABC poll, and a 21-game winning streak following a 29-point dismantling of Milford on Tuesday night.
The way they’re progressing, a state basketball championship appears within reach. Abbott hasn’t won a state title in a girls’ team sport since claiming back-to-back volleyball state crowns in 1978 and ’79.
“I probably credit our winning dynamic to our whole setup at Abbott,” Hejl said. “Obviously at a small school, there’s a lot of cross-coaching between different sports, and we’re just all on the same page. That’s probably one of the biggest things.”
Speaking of different sports, Abbott’s basketball players all played key roles on the Lady Panther volleyball squad, also coached by Hejl, that reached the regional semifinals before falling to Bryson in three sets. Once volleyball ended, the players participated in exactly one basketball practice before tipping off the hoops season for real.
Oh, and Hejl didn’t exactly schedule a patsy warm-up game, either. He’d signed the Lady Panthers up for a tournament in Abilene featuring some of the better girls’ teams in the Big Country area and West Texas.
Abbott took its lumps, losing to Baird and Class 3A Breckenridge. The Lady Panthers haven’t lost since.
“When we go out west, we see a lot of that West Texas basketball, which is different from what we see in Central Texas,” Hejl said. “We’re usually one of the smallest teams over there. … I also think it’s good just to get away as a team, for the kids to get away from their parents and get the season started that way.”
Abbott may not be big in stature, but the players have embraced their roles enthusiastically. Hejl commended the leadership he’s received from his two seniors, Julianne Langford and Kara Zamzow. The team’s main nucleus is comprised of six juniors, including Rachel Kallus, a terrific athlete who won a state title in the 300-meter hurdles at last year’s UIL state track and field meet. Another junior, guard Kenna Mynar, is “the engine that makes us go,” Hejl said, as she comfortably wears the cap of floor general.
And Hejl is high on freshman Kaitlyn Nors, the team’s top reserve, who has the capability to take over games.
“How well she plays sometimes is how well we play,” Hejl said. “She’s special, and in the future she’ll be the one. She may be our sixth man, but she’s not our sixth-best player.”
Even as well as they’re playing, the Lady Panthers understand that they’ll have to navigate quite the traffic jam to escape Region IV-1A once the playoffs start. Abbott’s region includes the likes of No. 3-ranked La Poynor, a state finalist in 2A last year.
“We’ve matched up with some high-caliber teams,” Hejl said. “There were times in the past we were walking in to a funeral and we knew it. It’s not like that this year.”
Marlin’s Womack nominated for honor
Marlin senior Mystique Womack is up for a statewide Player of the Week honor, after her incredible run last week that included a quadruple-double against Dawson.
Womack is among the nominees on Roy Report Media, a website that covers girls high school basketball in Texas. The sensationally-skilled guard compiled a rare quadruple-double in a 77-13 win over Dawson on Jan. 22, racking up 26 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists and 10 steals. She followed that up with 12 points, three assists and five steals in a 59-8 win over Riesel on Jan. 25.
A two-time Super Centex Player of the Year, Womack is averaging 20.2 points and 4.2 steals per game for the 14th-ranked Lady Bulldogs on the year. She has signed to play at Alabama next year.
Fans can visit RoyReportMedia.com to vote for Womack once per hour through Friday at noon.
National Signing Day fast-approaching
It’s the day where fax machines get dusted off and get their moment in the sun, where more college-themed cakes are found than any other.
National Signing Day is almost upon us.
Feb. 6 will mark the opening of the spring signing period for football, and a bevy of Central Texas schools will have athletes moving on to the next level. That includes Reicher’s Ben Brittain (Air Force), Fairfield’s Jaise Oliver (Tulsa) and Midway’s Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU), all of whom have made their commitments within the past month.
Several Centex athletes signed during the early period in December, including China Spring running back Erik Hart (Northwestern State), and Temple’s trio of Jared Wiley (Texas), T.J. Franklin (Baylor) and Markell Reed (Boise State).