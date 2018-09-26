It was proving hard for Mart to fill its non-district schedule. When the defending Class 2A Div. I state champions dropped down to Div. II in February’s UIL realignment – the smallest class still playing 11-man football in the state of Texas – it became a challenge to find opponents, as coaches tend not to want to play if separated by too many divisions.
“We figured we’d have a difficult time scheduling those games,” Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman said. “Coach Jason Herring at Refugio called me. He was having trouble (with his schedule). We were having trouble.”
That’s when this week’s opponent was penciled in the schedule. The next question was where would these two teams play, as Mart and Refugio are separated by more than 250 miles.
“We looked into playing somewhere in between,” Hoffman said. “It would have had to be on a Saturday, and we’d have to travel both years. Really, having to pay for the stadium two years, it wouldn’t be cheap. So, chartering buses one year and traveling one year with the possibility of a hotel one year, money-wise, there wasn’t much benefit to play at a neutral site. That’s when we decided to go with a home-and-home series.”
That series will begin in Central Texas. Refugio comes to Mart for a 7:30 p.m. kick Friday night in a rematch from last year’s state title game that the Panthers prevailed in by a score of 34-21. While it is a big game in that sense for Mart in late September, Hoffman has the Panthers treating Friday’s contest like it’s any other game.
“I don’t know what to expect from a crowd standpoint,” Hoffman said. “Our people will come out that always come. I’m sure people around the area that want to see two good teams play will come. I’m sure we’ll have a lot of people. It should be exciting. We’re excited.”
Players of the week
Itasca’s Ja’Vonn Reed ran away with the votes as the running back secured the Trib’s Offensive Player of the Week honor with 426 votes. He was well ahead of Mason Brandenberger of Clifton and Preston Johnson of West, who finished with 298 and 270 votes, respectively.
Reed ran the ball 23 times for 255 yards and four touchdowns as Itasca shut out Dallas Inspired Vision, 47-0.
West’s Tyler Kaluza edged out Clifton’s Riley Perry to earn this week’s Defensive Player of the Week award. Kaluza, who had three tackles, two interceptions with one of those returned 40 yards for a touchdown in West’s 42-21 win over Brownsboro received 611 votes. Perry was right behind him with 572 votes after the Cub had a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in addition to three tackles and a fumble recovery in Clifton’s 48-0 triumph over McGregor.
China Spring’s Payton Spell came in third in the defensive race with 167 votes.
CJ Hutchison of Gholson wrapped up the six-man weekly award after he went off for 16 carries for 338 yards and seven touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 59-14 win over Parkview.
UIL appeals Valley Mills, Mt. Calm rulings
A pair of Central Texas schools received favorable reports from the UIL this week.
Both Class 2A Valley Mills and 1A Mount Calm had meetings before the UIL’s state executive committee in Austin earlier this week. Both were appealing rulings from their respective district executive committees on cases where the districts ruled that a student-athlete had transferred to the school for athletic purposes, a violation of UIL rules.
In both cases, the UIL state executive committee saw otherwise, granting the appeal for immediate varsity eligibility for the athletes from both Valley Mills and Mount Calm.
However, Valley Mills had a second such case involving a different student-athlete denied.
Week 5 assignments
Here’s a quick look at where the Tribune-Herald will have writers this week.
- Refugio at Mart: Krista Pirtle (@KristaPirtle)
- Midway at Waco High: John Werner (@JohnWernerTrib)
- Whitney at McGregor: Art Stricklin (@artstricklin)
- Fairfield at Lorena: Chad Conine (@csconine)
- La Vega at Midlothian Heritage: Jason Orts (@SportsWithOrts)
- Liberty Christian at China Spring: Brian Crownover (@BMCrownover)
- Connally at Salado: Brian Coats (@briancoats94)