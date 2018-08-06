No matter the surface — whether on natural grass practice fields on campus or artificial turf with stands on either side that will be full of fans in a few weeks — the theme of the day was the same. On the first day of preseason practice for high school football, it was all about expectation.
For Mart, that expectation is centered on returning to the biggest stage and experiencing the thrill of a moment every team dreams of the first Monday in August. The Panthers, Class 2A Division I defending state champions, are eager to repeat come December.
“I think we’ve figured up it’s been about 32 weeks since we won the state championship,” Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman said. “That’s all great and that’s all wonderful. Now it’s on to 2018 team. The expectations are the same. We would love to get back there and have another chance at winning the state championship, as is everybody in the state of Texas on the first day of two-a-days. The expectations are the same, preparation will be the same.”
But there might be a little less pressure for Mart this season. After dropping out in the playoffs the last two years, the Panthers kept their focus on a trip to the state championship. This time around, however, that pressure has lifted. The expectations, however, remain the same.
“Those were difficult times, put a lot of pressure on the guys last year for them to make the run and win it all,” Hoffman said. “Some of that pressure has kind of been lifted off of them, same with me and our coaching staff. We know what the expectations are around this place. They’re the same as they were before we got here. They’ll be the same when we leave. These kids understand that and are ready for the challenge, as are the coaches.”
At La Vega, the word changes a bit. It morphs from expectation to expect. While expectation is defined as a strong belief, to expect something to happen is to declare something is likely to happen.
For the Pirates, adding another district championship isn’t an expectation, a hopeful idea that they’ll work hard to obtain. No, it’s a milestone that they expect to achieve.
“At La Vega High School, we expect to win district titles,” La Vega head coach Don Hyde said. “We don’t plan to. It’s just going to take the same things — discipline hard work doing the little things taking care of the football. If we can do that, we can be fine.”
In order for La Vega to accomplish this feat, the Pirates will need to do work against district foe, and crosstown rival, China Spring.
But for the Cougars, they aren’t worried about the expectations coming from outside the program. The only thing they’re focused on is claiming a 1-0 record after facing Lorena in the season opener.
“I don’t worry about other people’s expectations,” China Spring head coach Brian Bell said. “We know our goals. People outside of this program don’t understand our mindset and things. Whatever expectation people have besides (winning), that’s all we have.”
Notable
China Spring running back Erik Hart committed to Northwestern State University.
“He had a great summer, fantastic summer,” Bell said. “I’m really excited about his future right now. He’s excited. It’s a blessing. I’m excited about the year he’ll have, and wish him the best of luck.”