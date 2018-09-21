An equal mixture of tough China Spring defense and plenty of running back Erik Hart was more than enough to lead the Cougars to an impressive 28-14 non-district victory over Alvarado Friday night at Cougar Stadium.
The win was the second of Coach Brian Bell’s young career at the traditional power where he took over this year from his father, Mark. The Cougars improved to 2-2 on the season while Alvarado fell to 0-4.
The China Spring defense came up big in the victory with three turnovers including a a key fumble recovery and interception in the fourth quarter which stopped Alvarado drives deep inside of the Cougars territory. They knocked down several Indians’ long passes to slow their offensive attack.
“To hold Alvarado to just 14 points tonight, that’s big, that’s a confidence boost right there,” said Bell. “They’re a great program and a great offense and to hold them down like that was big.”
China Spring also limited star Alvarado running back Andrew Barajas to a single touchdown which hardly mattered in the final outcome.
When the pale blue shirted defenders were finished roughing up the Alvarado offense, they simply turned it over to China Spring senior running back Erik Hart, who provided more than enough offense for the Cougars to never trail and roll to the win.
Hart scored on touchdown runs of 49, 8 and 1 yards.
“Erik is really tough,” Bell said of his offensive sparkplug. “He works hard in practice and we’re going to feed him in the games and that’s just what we did.”
Just like they did in the first half, China Spring didn’t wait long to strike in the second half. Hart picked up a fumbled snap on third down on the Cougars 49 and rambled up the middle for a touchdown make the score 21-7 early in the third quarter.
Hart came right back on a pounding drive on the Cougars next series, scoring his third touchdown of the night from a yard out for a 28-7 lead midway through the third quarter after the fourth Karson Cole extra point of the night.
Alvarado came back with a one-yard scoring run of its own and China Spring was stopped on a fake field goal to make the score 28-14 Cougars headed to the fourth quarter.
The Cougars, defeated in a local showdown last week against Connally, didn’t waste much time to get on the scoreboard before a nearly full Cougar Stadium, which started 90 minutes earlier because of weather fears.
On the third play from scrimmage, China Spring’s defense came up with a fumble recovery which set them up in business at the Alvarado 35. From there it only took them six plays to find the end one with senior running back Hart getting the first score from eight yards out. It was 7-0 China Spring after a Karson Coe extra point with still 10:25 left in the first quarter.
After stopping Alvarado and forcing a punt, the Cougars took over the ball at their own 25 yard line, then marched it 75 yards in 13 plays for their second score of the first quarter.
Running back Brayden Faulkner did the honors, scoring from a 14-yard dash down the left side making it 14-0 after another Coe kick.
The China Spring defense got back in the action later in the first quarter when they turned back the Indians near the goal line. They passed up a field goal on fourth-and-eight from the eight yard line and then had the fourth down pass knocked off by the aggressive Cougars defense.
Alvarado finally got on the scoreboard late in the second quarter when Amir Foston caught an eight-yard pass out of the backfield from quarterback Josh Syrus for a fourth down score. Cody Cox kicked the extra point making it 14-7 China Spring at halftime.
China Spring still has two more non-district games before district play begins, but Bell said he was pleased with what he saw on Friday night.
“It’s always good to get a win at home. We have to take them one at a time, but we’re warming up to where we want to be.”