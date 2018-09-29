MAYPEARL — Groesbeck continues to do Groesbeck things, which means the Goats were dominant in their fifth-straight win of the 2018 season by a score of 60-14 in their district opener over Maypearl on Friday.
Quarterback Ty Hale lost his mind as he completed all but three of his pass attempts for a total of 265 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions. He spread the love as four different receivers caught a touchdown pass.
Then there’s Ameer Lee, who continues to dazzle with the amount of yards he’s able to compile. He had 70 yards off nine carries with two touchdowns, 37 yards off four catches with one touchdown all while being held without any punt return yards for the first time this season. Which was smart on Maypearl’s part as Lee has more than 300 punt return yards and four touchdowns to his name already.
While the offense continued to look like a well oiled machine, the defense forced a total of five turnovers with four fumbles recovered and one interception.