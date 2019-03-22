An old Goat is headed home.
Groesbeck ISD has hired Jerry Bomar as its new head football coach and athletic director. Bomar knows Groesbeck well, as he was the program’s head coach when it won the Class 3A state championship in 1991.
Overall, Bomar has 43 years of coaching experience, and owns a 256-149-3 record as a head coach. He comes to Groesbeck from Beeville, where he has been since 2016.
“I am proud that we are fortunate enough to have such a capable and experienced coach and athletic director that will be leading our Goats and Lady Goats,” Groesbeck superintendent James Cowley said in a release.
Bomar is expected to start sometime in April, though exact details are still being finalized.