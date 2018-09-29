MAYPEARL — Groesbeck continues to do Groesbeck things, which means the Goats were dominant in their fifth-straight win of the 2018 season by a score of 60-14 in their district opener over Maypearl on Friday.
Quarterback Ty Hale lost his mind as he completed all but three of his pass attempts for a total of 265 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions. He spread the love as four different receivers caught a touchdown pass.
Then there’s Ameer Lee, who continues to dazzle with the amount of yards he’s able to compile. He had 70 yards off nine carries with two touchdowns, 37 yards off four catches with one touchdown all while being held without any punt return yards for the first time this season. Which was smart on Maypearl’s part as Lee has more than 300 punt return yards and four touchdowns to his name already.
While the offense continued to look like a well oiled machine, the defense forced a total of five turnovers with four fumbles recovered and one interception.
West 42, Grandview 41, OT
GRANDVIEW — It was an overtime nail biter as West hung on to top Grandview, 42-41. The difference was the extra point in overtime as the Zebras missed their point-after attempt, and the Trojans made theirs.
It was the first game back for West quarterback Nathan Gerik, who suffered an injury in the season opener. Gerik rushed for 140 yards and completed five of eight passes for 89 yards and totaled four touchdowns on the night.
Kain Klish added 92 rushing yards, while Preston Johnson chipped in 92 yards and a pair of scores.
After regulation ended with the two teams knotted in a 35-35 tie, Grandview got the ball first in overtime. Austin Boyd took off for a 75-yard touchdown run to put the Zebras on the board.
Trailing by six, Preston Johnson punched the ball into the end zone from one yard out. Then it was Gerik with the successful PAT to give West the win.
Hillsboro 37, Eustace 7
HILLSBORO — Kaleb Howard ran for 100 yards as Hillsboro topped Eustace, 37-7. Howard ran the ball 15 times for one touchdown in addition to recording a pair of catches for 33 yards.
While Howard kept things running on the ground, Thomas Pratt orchestrated the offense as the quarterback completed six of 11 pass attempts for 81 yards and a pair of scores.
Italy 44, Moody 12
ITALY — Italy topped Moody, 44-12, Friday night. Moody was only able to get its ground game going as it finished with zero passing yards.
However, the Bearcats did finish with 190 rushing yards as Evan Norward had 20 carries for 151 yards and one touchdown.
Bosqueville 48, Itasca 12
The Bulldogs are 1-0 in District 8-2A Div. I play after a 48-12 win at home.
Blum 54, Penelope 8
BLUM — Despite running fewer than half the number plays as Penelope, Blum used solid defense and an explosive offense to secure a 54-8 win.
A key part of that came from Alex Armendarez, who returned two kickoffs for touchdowns — the first for 45 yards and the second for 75 yards.
Aaron Pinyan finished 3-for-3 through the air for the Bobcats for 108 yards and one touchdown. Elias Rios scored two touchdowns for Blum, while Trey Bullard and Ivan Rawls each ran for a touchdown.
Reicher 37, Grace Prep 35
ARLINGTON — Reicher outscored Grace Preparatory Academy, 14-0, in the fourth quarter to seal a 37-35 win.
Both four-quarter scores came on the ground by dual-threat quarterback Ben Brittain. He finished with 22 carries for 214 yards and four touchdowns. Brittain also completed 13 of 30 passes for 110 yards.
A.J. Morales also racked up some yards as he had 22 carries for 147 yards and one touchdown.