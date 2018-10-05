GATESVILLE — It was homecoming on Friday night for the Gatesville Hornets, but Glen Rose quarterback Cameron Griffin led the parade on the football field.
The Hornets defense couldn’t contain the Tigers as Griffin and Glen Rose surged to a 59-23 victory over Gatesville at McKamie Stadium.
Griffin passed for 277 yards and six touchdowns — to five different receivers — as he constantly kept Gatesville from clawing back in the game.
“Cliff Watkins and the Glen Rose Tigers do a great job,” Gatesville coach Kyle Cooper said. “That quarterback, he’s a really good quarterback and we’ve seen some good quarterbacks this year. They executed very well offensively and they did some things defensive to take us out of what we wanted to do.”
Gatesville (2-4) gained some momentum with a nondistrict victory over Lampasas last week. But the Hornets will have to regroup again going into District 5-4A Division I play next week. Gatesville opens district action versus Brownwood back at McKamie Stadium on Friday.
The Hornets trailed by 23 points going into the third quarter, then gave up a costly fumble on the second play of their second-half-opening drive.
It took Glen Rose (4-1) just two plays to convert the turnover into a touchdown as Griffin hit Austin Worthen for a 25-yard scoring pass. That was Griffin’s fourth different teammate to find for a touchdown toss and it gave the Tigers a 40-9 lead.
It also set off a barrage of touchdowns.
Gatesville answered with a 5-play, 59-yard scoring march. Hornets quarterback Preston Preciado finished it with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Zach Mueller.
Glen Rose came right back as Griffin threw a 17-yard TD to Teddy Starnes, the fifth different Tiger to catch a touchdown.
Then Gatesville punched back again as quarterback Seth Trotter threw deep for Tahje Miller. Glen Rose defensive back Dristan Cathey tipped the ball, but Miller plucked it out of the air and took it into the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown.
However, that would be the Hornets final score of the night, so they didn’t get any closer than the 46-23 margin at that juncture.
Glen Rose took firm control of the game as Griffin picked apart the Gatesville defense in the first half. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 184 yards and touchdowns to Brady Taylor, Harrison Hawkins and Davis Shackleford.
Griffin also ran for 59 yards, a one-yard touchdown and a couple of two-point conversions to help put the Tigers in front, 32-9 at halftime.
After the Glen Rose QB hit Taylor for an 18-yard touchdown to cap the Tigers’ game-opening drive, Gatesville punched back early in the second quarter.
The Hornets took five plays to move from their own 36 to pay dirt. Mueller, one of three players who rotated at quarterback through the first two quarters, cashed in the drive by hitting Miller on a wide-receiver screen. Miller picked up a pair of key blocks on the outside and scooted 31 yards for a touchdown.
Glen Rose stopped the Hornets’ 2-point conversion try, keeping the Tigers in front, 8-6.
And then Glen Rose threw a haymaker by scoring 24 straight points in less than eight minutes of game time.
Griffin routinely connected with Hawkins for big plays, including a 40-yard touchdown that put the Tigers ahead 16-6. Hawkins caught four passes for 82 yards in the first half.
Shackelford made the highlight play of the first half as he reached high to snag a Griffin pass inside the Gatesville 10. Off balance, Shackelford managed to keep his feet as he turned and lunged for the end zone, extending the ball to cross the goal line for a 27-yard touchdown.
Left with just 1:04 in the second quarter, Gatesville still managed to cut into the Tigers’ lead on its final possession before the break.
Preciado took the reins and led an efficient hurry-up offense. Preciado completed a series of short passes to Seth Trotter, Anthony Costas and Mueller to move Gatesville into Glen Rose territory.
Preciado then converted a fourth-and-six with an 18-yard run to the Tigers’ 27, and then took off running again on second-and-10 for a 9-yard gain to the 18. That set up kicker Mason Johnson, who nailed a 35-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter.