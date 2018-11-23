ATHENS — Gilmer senior Brannon Webb caught a touchdown pass and ran for a score as the Buckeyes bucked past the Eagles in a closely-contested Class 4A Division II area-round game.
Both teams had to grind out yards, but Gilmer (6-6) moved the ball with a little more success than the Eagles. The Buckeyes advance to face defending state champion Pleasant Grove, which knocked off Connally, in next week’s regional playoffs.
Mason Hurt hit 16 of 35 passes for Gilmer for 211 yards and two touchdowns, while Dylan Fluellen caught seven balls for 96 yards and a TD.
John Bachtel’s Fairfield team closes a strong year at 9-3.