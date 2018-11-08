Does Gholson, Texas, sound like a bowl game destination to you?
It should. For the second straight year, Gholson will host the Texas Six-Man Football Independent Bowl Series, featuring wall-to-wall six-man football action from morning to night, with five games in all.
The event is the brainchild of C.H. Harvey, head coach of the Fayette County Panthers, representing the Fayetteville and Round Top-Carmine areas. Three years ago, he started polling coaches of independent six-man teams – those not affiliated with a UIL district or a private school organization – about holding a postseason event. Reaction was lukewarm at first, Harvey said, but by 2017 interest had started to pick up, and last fall the inaugural event started with eight teams.
“We’ve got a five-year contract with Gholson, and hopefully we can keep it there for many more years,” Harvey said. “The people of Gholson have been great. You would have thought they’d have been hosting it for years.”
This year’s event will consist of 10 teams, as invitations are given out following Week 10 of the season to the top 10 ranked independent squads in the state by SixManFootball.com.
“These won’t be the best football teams in the state, but it means so much to the kids involved,” Harvey said.
Action will start at 8:30 a.m. with Texas Centex Homeschool taking on Arlington Texas Leadership Charter. The rest of the schedule includes Houston Sanchez vs. San Antonio Brooks Academy at 11 a.m., Garland Christian taking on Tyler HEAT at 2 p.m., Claude facing Dallas UME Prep at 5 p.m., and Fayette County meeting Tyler Universal Academy at 8 p.m.
The Claude-Dallas UME game will act as the state title game, as those are the top two ranked independent six-man teams in the state.
Harvey said that several of last year’s games came right to the final play. In addition to the normal 45-point mercy rule of six-man football, this event includes a special “31-point-rule,” where if a team is up by 31 points or more it can’t recover an onside kick.
Live audio and video of the event will be available at ktim.org. Tickets are $10 for an all-day pass, whereas single-game tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students, $2 for seniors, while veterans are admitted “with our thanks and appreciation,” Harvey said.