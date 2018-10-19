GHOLSON — The special season for the Gholson Wildcats continues.
C.J. Hutchison had a hand in four touchdowns as Gholson shut down the tradition-rich Panthers to stay unbeaten on the year. The Wildcats were one of just 11 undefeated teams in UIL’s Class 1A entering the week.
Hutchison was huge in making sure Gholson (7-0 overall, 1-0 in 10-1A) stayed that way. He rushed for 267 yards, including TDs of 50, 45 and 29 yards. Hutchison also had another long run that ended in a fumble recovery for a TD for teammate Julio Salinas, and he threw a 38-yard TD pass to J.J. White.
Abbott (5-2, 1-1) was able to move the ball, but Isaac Terrazas’ 37-yard TD run in the second quarter was one of the Panthers’ few long gainers.