It’s been that way since the beginning of time, but it ends now.
“As an offensive line, we’ve got a saying – they may get all the glory, but they don’t know the story,” La Vega senior tackle Jaelyn Maladdie said. “That’s what we stick by. We know our names are never going to end up in the paper. But seeing our backs with three, four touchdowns, 200 or 300-yard games, it gives us pride as an offensive line knowing that they can’t do what they do without us.”
It’s certainly true that the quarterbacks, running backs and receivers generate the bulk of the headlines, grab the majority of the sound bites. They’re the ones scoring those touchdowns that get shown later on the TV highlight packages. Again, it’s the way it’s always been.
But if you don’t know, now you know. La Vega’s prodigious, power-packed offensive line sets the tone for one of the most consistent, most potent attacks in the state. Put their names in ink – in 70-point headline type, even – because they’re stars in their own right.
Along with Maladdie, the Pirate line includes guards James Baggett and Reginald Brown, tackle Robert Allen, center Gavin Donaldson and tight end Caleb Wright.
They’re tough, they’re smart, they’re humble, and they get the job done. Kind of like their O-line coach – LeRoy Coleman.
Coleman is a man plenty familiar to Central Texas football fans. He served as head coach at University High School for 30 seasons, coaching, among others, future Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson.
When Coleman’s time ended at University following the 2007 season, he didn’t really have a clue what was next for him. Golf isn’t really his thing.
Then his old friend Willie Williams called, and offered him a job at La Vega. Williams, who retired as head football coach in January but remains as La Vega’s athletic director, knew that Coleman’s knowledge and experience would be an invaluable asset to his program.
“I felt like I had died and gone to heaven,” Coleman said. “When I left the other school, I felt like I didn’t know what I was going to do with myself. I didn’t have a whole lot of hobbies – I didn’t golf, I didn’t hunt, nothing like that. So when Coach Williams called me, I said, ‘Oh, thank you, thank you.’ One coach asked me, ‘Coach, what happens to you?’ And I said, ‘Football is my hobby. I eat, sleep and breathe football constantly.’”
Coleman initially coached the defensive line for the Pirates, then switched to the other side of the ball when an opening emerged there.
“Any time you have guys who have a wealth of knowledge, it can’t do nothing but help your staff,” La Vega head coach Don Hyde said. “Coach Coleman is a fabulous guy who does the right thing, cares about kids, and coaches kids extremely hard, and as a result we’re better because of it.”
Coleman doesn’t get around quite as well as he did in his youth. He uses a cane when he walks, and also buzzes around in a golf cart at La Vega practices.
But the Pirate linemen said his exuberance is unmatched.
“Coach Coleman, he just brings that energy,” Maladdie said. “He’s not like an older coach, he’s like a young coach. He screams, ‘Ay, yi, yi!’ He has an energy at practice that really lets us go. He’s just special to us, knowing as much as he does. It just helps us develop as players.”
Brawn — and brains, too
La Vega prides itself on being the most physical team on the field. That starts with the Pirates’ run-first, run-second, pass-only-when-necessary philosophy. They’re going to bang on you, try to wear you down.
But this is a line that also excels at the mental game.
“They’re very good blockers, but they’re all intelligent young men,” Hyde said. “Like I’ve told people many times, it looks like we run the same play over and over and over again, but we block it about seven different ways depending on how you line up. And it’s up to them on the field to make that adjustment.”
Indeed, La Vega’s linemen, to a man, say they enjoy a rush-heavy attack. Not only because it allows them to deliver a bit of punishment – “I think anybody who plays football would much rather hit somebody than get hit,” tight end Wright said – but also because the coaches give them the freedom to make adjustments on the fly.
“They have enough trust in us to let us decide how we want to run that exact play,” Maladdie said.
The Pirates seek to wear their opponents down physically, but also mentally. They talk about “imposing our will” on the game. A familiar rallying cry throughout the season has been “don’t be denied.” They said they can sometimes sense when their refusal to quit, when their relentlessness in pounding the rock, starts to tear away at their foes.
“I think one game where I noticed it most particularly in the playoffs was the Melissa game,” Wright said. “We came out, they knew that we were going to be a physical defense, but after the first two (offensive) drives we kind of imposed our will. We could see where they kind of started to slack off, plays that they probably could have made but they just were lazy, tired, didn’t make the plays.”
The linemen are dyed-in-the-wool believers in the power of La Vega’s offseason training program. During the sweltering heat of the summer, dozens of the Pirate players showed up to run sprints, to lift weights, to flip tires. Now, deep into December when all but a handful of the Class 4A teams in the state have shifted their focus to basketball season, now is when they’re reaping the dividends.
“That’s what I try to remind them, every time we get in a hard situation, a tough situation, remember, 118 degrees running 16 and 16 (sprints), running the hills, flipping tires,” Maladdie said. “Just try to constantly remind them of what we’ve been through to get to the point where we’re at.”
Where they’re at is where every high school football team longs to be. They’re on the cusp of glory. One more win, and La Vega will play for the ultimate prize next week at AT&T Stadium, as it will move on to the Class 4A Division I state championship game.
The Pirates won the program’s first-ever state title in 2015, when the current seniors were freshmen. The big guys in the trenches said that it seems only fitting that they finish off this drive with another score, another ring.
“It’d be special,” Maladdie said. “I was telling my offensive line yesterday that I feel something special here. To come in and win a state championship as a freshman, it would be great to leave as a senior winning another one. I told them, I just feel it this year. I can taste it. We just can’t be denied. Don’t be denied is really what we’re living by now.”
As for Coleman, he cherishes his time coaching these hungry, young men – “I love them all to death,” he said. He wants to continue to coach as long as his health allows, and he’s grateful for the opportunity that La Vega has afforded him to be part of a successful program.
“I told them when I got here, they were winning, and I’m just fortunate and blessed enough to be a part of that continued winning tradition,” Coleman said. “I love being around the kids. I’ve always said that whenever I get to the point where I’m not happy getting up and going to work, then it’s time for me to get around it. So, I’m enjoying every bit of it.”