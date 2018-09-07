GEORGETOWN — Despite some gritty, old-school defense, Waco High couldn’t ground the Eagles.
Neither team found the end zone until the second half, as Georgetown (2-0) held a 3-0 lead at the halftime break, thanks to a 23-yard chip-shot field goal in the first quarter.
Waco High (1-1) went ahead in the third. Randy Carpenter squirted past a pack of pursuers on a 61-yard run deep into Georgetown territory. That set up Jordan Williams’ 1-yard TD run, giving the Lions a 7-3 lead.
But the Lions couldn’t keep Georgetown penned up forever. In the fourth, Xavier Torres scampered for a 23-yard TD run that pushed the Eagles to a 10-7 advantage. Waco High couldn’t answer offensively, and Georgetown added an insurance TD with 4:11 to play.
The Lions will open up District 12-6A play at Ellison next week.
