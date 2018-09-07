The Gatesville Hornets plan to continue rotating quarterbacks as the 2018 season unfolds.
Six of them, to be exact.
“In our offense, a lot of guys touch the ball for sure. But we’re truly rotating quarterbacks this year,” Gatesville coach Kyle Cooper said after the Hornets outlasted Robinson Friday night, 42-28, for their first win of the season.
One of those quarterbacks, Anthony Costas, ran for 19 yards on a critical third-play late in the fourth quarter to help the Hornets put the nail in Robinson’s coffin while nursing a 35-28 lead against a Rocket offense that was on fire at the time
“He’s basically a running back any time he gets it,” Cooper said. “He ran hard in the second half.”
Robinson’s offense sprang to life in the second half after trailing 13-7 at the break. The Rockets scored three second-half touchdowns – one in 33 seconds and one in 1:44 – to keep pace with the Hornets, whose methodical running game just kept coming up with big plays on critical third downs to keep drives alive.
“We finally got going on offense in the second half,” Robinson coach Tommy Allison said. “They’re a good, physical football team, and I thought we matched up with them pretty well tonight.
“We probably threw too much at (the offense) early in the game. We stripped some things out and simplified it in the second half.”
The Rockets drove 68 yards on 10 plays to open the third quarter, including nine running plays, and scored to take a 14-13 lead at the 6:34 mark of the third quarter.
But Gatesville scored on all four of its second-half possessions, and took the lead for good at the 5:41 mark of the third quarter on a five-play, 77-yard drive punctuated by a 33-yard pass from quarterback Preston Preciado to Tyler Lewis, as well as a 15-yard late hit call on the Rockets.
Robinson’s attempt to keep pace fell short, however, when running back Brady Kay was stopped a half yard short on a fourth-down play on the ensuing possession.
The Hornets cashed in, marching 56 yards on just six plays, with Kyle Stifflemire scoring from three yards out at the 8:58 mark of the fourth quarter to post a 28-14 lead.
Robinson pulled to within seven twice – at 28-21 and 35-28 – in the fourth quarter, but could not keep the Hornets off the board.
Costas broke a 68-yard touchdown run on third down for one of the Hornets’ fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Gatesville struck first, march 64 yards on its second possession of the game. The Hornets drove to the Robinison 28, and Costas broke free from there on a touchdown run to make 7-0 at the 5:15 mark of the first quarter.
Robinson tied the score on the ensuing possession, on a gutsy fourth-down call at its own 34 yard line. Rogers hit wide out Isiah Montgomery in stride after he got a step on the Hornet secondary. The play went 66 yards for the Rockets’ first touchdown of the night. Robert Roque’s point-after kick was good to forge a 7-7 tie.
Robinson quarterback Jordan Rogers finished with 277 yards passing, while Kay had 107 yards rushing to lead Robinson.
Gatesville rushed for more than 350 yards, led by Costas with 127 yards and Zach Mueller, who had 72 yards. Stifflemire provided the biggest plays of the night from the six-headed Gatesville quarterback spot. He rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown, but had runs of 38, 14 and 11 yards on crucial third –down plays in the game.
Tyler Lewis also ran for score from the quarterback spot.
Stifflemire, the sixth Hornet to take a snap at quarterback in the first half, broke free up the middle and rambled 38 yards to set up the next touchdown. Three plays later, Mueller took a handoff from Tyler Lewis and scored from two yards out. The Hornet extra point was blocked by Robinson’s Colby Crow, giving the Hornets a 13-7 halftime lead.
Gatesville and Robinson are both 1-1 on the season.