Methodically controlling the clock for most of the game, Gatesville put together exactly the game plan it needed to comfortably beat China Spring.
But with a stirring last-minute rally, the Cougars made it quite uncomfortable for the Hornets.
China Spring scored the last 12 points to move into position to pull off a unlikely comeback win before Brayden Faulkner’s last pass sailed over K.J. Peoples’ head in the end zone with 1:04 remaining.
The Hornets could finally run out the clock to seal a 29-25 road win on Friday night.
“It wasn’t exactly how we drew it up, but we came out of here with the win,” said Gatesville coach Kyle Cooper. “I was proud of them because they were able to finish it. We’ve been really beat up through the year and we got this win, and now we have a chance to really get healthy going into the last two games of district.”
After opening District 5-4A Division I play with a loss to Brownwood, the Hornets improved to 3-5 overall and 1-1 in district play. China Spring (4-4, 0-2) played from behind most of the night, but showed a lot of heart with its late rally.
“The kids fought hard at the end of the game and came up a little short,” said China Spring coach Brian Bell. “I was proud of the way they competed at the end.”
The Hornets played ball control most of the night as they ran 68 plays and finished with 380 yards total offense. Most of that yardage came on the ground as Anthony Costas picked up 129 yards and scored three touchdowns while Zach Mueller rushed for 93 yards.
Costas scored Gatesville’s final touchdown on a 21-yard run with 3:28 remaining to extend the Hornets’ lead to 29-13. With no time outs remaining, Bell pulled off a crafty coaching move by allowing Costas to score to allow the Cougars to get the ball back as quickly as possible.
China Spring’s Payton Spell returned Gatesville’s kickoff for a 65-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 29-19.
Erik Hart, who rushed for a game-high 231 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, then recovered the onside kick for China Spring at Gatesville’s 32.
On fourth-and-goal, Faulkner hit Peoples with a 14-yard touchdown pass. Though the two-point conversion attempt failed, China Spring cut the lead to 29-25 with 2:01 remaining.
China Spring made things really interesting by recovering its next onside kick as Warren Brown fell on the ball at Gatesville’s 44. The Cougars moved the ball to the 23 before Faulkner’s last three passes fell incomplete.
Hobbling with a leg injury, Faulkner didn’t enter the game until midway through the third quarter when he replaced Peoples at quarterback. Faulkner completed eight of 16 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s just a competitor and he wanted to go in,” Bell said. “He was champing at the bit. You can only hold the leash for so long. He threw some good passes and kept us in the ballgame and gave us a spark at the end.”
The Cougars struck first in a big way on the third play of the game when Hart burst up the middle for a 91-yard touchdown run.
“He’s an unbelievable player,” Bell said. “I’m confused why there aren’t a lot more people coming after him right now, to be honest with you, in the recruiting world. He competes his tail off each and every week and it helps on Friday night.”
Gatesville answered with a 12-play, 65-yard touchdown drive. The biggest play was Preston Preciado’s 28-yard pass to Tyler Lewis to the 23, and Costas finished it off by pounding up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7 with 19 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Hornets’ next drive was even more impressive as they moved 85 yards on 11 plays to take a 14-7 lead with 3:20 left in the first half. Gatesville overcame a fourth-down situation as Costas drove for 8 yards to China Spring’s 40.
Jason Delong did most of the rest of the damage as he popped off a pair of 17-yard runs with the second carry around right end going for a touchdown.
“We ran the football and were able to mix the pass when we needed it and convert some situations,” Cooper said. “I thought our kids executed well.”
The Cougars threatened one last time in the second quarter by moving 63 yards. But on fourth-and-three at the 15, Gatesville’s Luke Gregory stopped Hart for no gain with 23 seconds left in the second quarter.
With Costas running for a 2-yard touchdown, the Hornets extended their lead to 20-7 with 1:32 left in the third quarter.
China Spring answered with Hart’s 7-yard touchdown run to cut Gatesville’s lead to 20-13 with 11:38 left in the game. But Gatesville blocked the PAT attempt and Tahje Miller ran the ball the other way for two points to make the score 22-13.