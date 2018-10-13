FROST – Ramon Manrriquez finiwhed with 15 carries for 303 yards and five touchdowns as Frost topped Wortham, 44-14. His touchdowns runs were 35 yards, 92 yards, 68 yards, 34 yards and 69 yards.
After Frost took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, Wortham fought back with 14 points in the second quarter to only trail the Polar Bears by two heading into halftime. Riley Baker scored the first touchdown on a one-yard run before KJ Jackson, who recorded 16 carries for 135 yards in the game, exploded for an 85-yard touchdown run.
Wortham, however, failed to score again as Frost pulled away with 28 second-half points, 22 of which came in the fourth quarter.