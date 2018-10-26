FROST — The Polar Bear defense pitched a shutout in this battle of longtime 2A rivals.
Frost (6-2 overall, 2-1 in 11-2A Div. II) needed only 47 seconds to score the only points it would require on this night, as Ramon Manrriquez pierced the Dawson defense for a 76-yard touchdown run.
Frost’s big-play attack was in effect – Antoni Alvarado provided the second TD on a 42-yard hookup with Colton Ward, and Alvarado also had an 88-yard pass to Devin Gruben.
Dawson dropped to 4-3 and 2-1 in district with the loss.