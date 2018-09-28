FROST — Ramon Manrriquez was red-hot for the Polar Bears, scoring five touchdowns in a blowout win over Bartlett.
Manrriquez kept the chains moving on the ground with 12 carries for 221 yards and scores of 43, 29 and 54 yards. He also caught a 24-yard TD pass from Antonio Alvarado and scored on defense when he picked off a Bulldog pass and zipped back the other way 71 yards to paydirt. Manrriquez even handled all of the PAT kicking for Frost (4-1).
Colton Ward rushed for 107 yards for the Polar Bears, and also came up with a big play defensively when he tackled a Bartlett player in the end zone for a first-half safety.