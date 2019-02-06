When college football scouts examine the measurables of recruits, they look at height, weight, speed in the 40-yard dash, strength in the weight room, and so forth.
It doesn’t hurt to look at their Ws, either.
That’s “W” as in wins, of course, and nobody in Central Texas knows winning quite like Mart and La Vega. The Pirates, who won the Class 4A Division I state championship in the fall, and Panthers, the back-to-back 2A state champs, celebrated a successful Signing Day on Wednesday, as nine of their players inked to move on to the next level.
La Vega lineman Jaelyn Maladdie will trade one champion’s jersey for another, as he will head to NCAA Division III national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor. For Maladdie, the Cru’s pedigree was important.
“It’s not too big. It’s not too far from home,” Maladdie said. “And they’re winning national championships, and I like to win, obviously, coming from here at La Vega.”
It’s no coincidence that La Vega’s 4A Division 1 state champion yielded one of its largest signing classes in school history. The Pirates’ seven signees tied the high mark.
Defensive end Demarr Hayes signed with Texas-El Paso, safety/wide receiver Jordan McKinney signed with Angelo State, running back/linebacker John Richards and wide receiver/safety Taequan Tyler signed with Tyler Junior College, wide receiver/safety Donta Stuart and linebacker Jared Rogers signed with Texas-Permian Basin, and Maladdie is headed to UMHB.
“We always talked about this day how we might have the biggest signing class to come through La Vega,” McKinney said. “To have seven of us up there signing at one time, that means a lot.”
Rogers wore his state championship ring from his freshman season to the Signing Day ceremony. He’ll add another one when this year’s rings arrive. Joining the group on stage Wednesday was a less-tangible, but every bit as significant prize.
“I grew up with all these guys (in youth league football), even though we played on different teams and whatever,” Rogers said. “We played against each other and sometimes we played with each other. It almost brings tears to your eyes when you kind of understand what we came from and what we had to overcome to get here.”
La Vega included a unique tradition to its Signing Day celebration. Each of the signees sat behind one lit and one unlit candle on the table as they signed their letters. After signing they lit one candle with the other, signifying carrying the torch from their high school careers to college.
“It’s just great seeing that we all accomplished what we wanted to and the dreams we talked about in middle school, we accomplished in high school,” Maladdie said.
Over at Mart, running back Tyrek Horne and defensive tackle Elijah “Day-Day” Green hobnobbed with a sizeable crowd of family, friends and of course state championship teammates in making their college decisions official. Horne, the No. 5 all-time leading rusher in Central Texas, will head to UT-Permian Basin, while Green is bound for Missouri Southern.
Most 2A schools are flyover country for college scouts. But Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said that college coaches appreciate the fact that the Panthers understand the sacrifice that breeds success.
“One of the reasons we get as many colleges that come through here is the tradition,” Hoffman said. “The tradition of Mart football is a lot of wins, a lot of kids who know how to play the game of football, and know how to win and how to compete. These two kids are no different.”
Horne said that he’s unafraid of the “hard work and dedication” he expects will be required to flourish as a college running back. The only thing he’s really nervous about is moving 51/2 hours from the only home he’s ever known.
“It was tough, because it is a long way from home,” Horne said. “But I just decided to overcome that obstacle.”
Green will travel even farther away from his hometown of Mart, to Joplin, Missouri. He said that his Panther teammates have already talked a little smack about his decision to leave the state.
“Some of them were joking around with me, saying since I’m going out of state they’re not going to be my friend anymore,” Green said, flashing his ever-present grin. “But it’s all tough love. I know they all love me, and we’ll all be the best of friends even though we’re all going our separate ways. … I wouldn’t trade these last couple of years of football for anything.”