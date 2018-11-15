Mesquite (5-4) at Midway (8-1)
Round: Class 6A Division I bi-district
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium
Key matchup: Midway run game vs. Mesquite defense
Breakdown: This Mesquite team is in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, while the Panthers enter the postseason a year removed from their run to the state title game. Playoff experience could play a factor on Friday night as the Panthers host the bi-district round as the highest seed between the two.
The bigger factor, however, will be determined in the trenches. Midway has been successful with the run game all season long. James Fullbright, yes, deserves all the praise he’s received this season. But a big part of him going for close to 200 yards a night this season is the play of the offensive line.
Midway’s front line has improved as the weeks go by, as those guys are trying to prove that they are just as good, if not better, than last year’s offensive line that saw a couple sign Division I football scholarships.
This will be the key for a Mesquite defense that struggled to stop the run, especially early on, this year. Throughout the first half of the season, Mesquite gave up an average of 200 rushing yards per game.
While the Midway offense has put up big numbers this season, it’s been the Panther defense that was key to them clinching the district title with an unscathed record throughout league play. The defense was especially put to the test the last two weeks against a Temple team averaging around 50 points per game and a Belton offense that put up 80 points in Week 8 and 60 points in Week 9. Against Midway in the second half, Temple scored only seven points while Belton didn’t score at all.
The Panthers have some big hosses up front along with a talented linebacker group led by Marcus Johnson. Midway also has some talent in the secondary that has made its fair share of big time plays this season.
China Spring (5-5) vs. Fort Worth Benbrook (8-2)
Round: Class 4A Division I bi-district
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie
Key matchup: China Spring LBs vs. Benbrook RB Quintan Jackson
Breakdown: China Spring did what it had to do, beating Brownwood in Week 11 to sew up a playoff spot. Now the Cougars have a clean slate.
China Spring coach Brian Bell said he was “incredibly proud” of the hard work and resiliency his team showed in getting to the playoffs. “Now it’s win-or-go-home season,” Bell said.
The Cougars will have to be more resilient than ever against Benbrook, which features the nation’s second-leading rusher in senior Quintan Jackson. He has logged an incredible 3,017 yards and 37 rushing TDs in 10 games, an average of just over 300 per game.
“He’s a great athlete, but he’s not their only weapon,” Bell said. “They’ve got a good quarterback, a solid defense. We’re going to have to be sound in our tackling everywhere. … But we’ll have to know where he’s at, for sure.”
China Spring’s Erik Hart is no slouch running the ball either, and Cougars freshman QB Brayden Faulkner has continued to improve as the season has progressed. When they score in bunches, the Cougars are tough to stop – they’ve put up an average of 37.6 points in their five wins, and just 18.6 in their five losses.
Robinson (5-5) vs. Rusk (4-6)
Round: Class 4A Division II bi-district
Time/site: 7:30 p.m., Friday at Moorhead Stadium in Conroe
Key matchup: Robinson QB Jordan Rogers vs. Rusk secondary
Breakdown: Coming off consecutive losses to Fairfield and Connally, the Rockets hope to bounce back in the bi-district playoffs against a Rusk squad that won its last four games to capture its first district championship since 2004.
Robinson quarterback Jordan Rogers will need to be on top of his game and the Rockets’ defense hopes to improve after allowing 85 points in the last two weeks.
“Our district is really a grind for six weeks, but it will prepare us for the playoffs,” said Robinson coach Tommy Allison. “The key for us will be to get early stops and be effective moving the football. I think this will be a great matchup.”
Rusk turned its season around in district play after going 0-6 in nondistrict. Quarterback Jaylon Hall is a major dual threat and the defense has been getting strong performances by linebacker Sean Rogers and cornerback Caleb McNair.
Whitney (6-4) vs. Cameron Yoe (9-1)
Round: Class 3A Division I bi-district
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mexia
Key matchup: Yoe linebackers vs. Whitney QB Devin Wilson
Breakdown: The playoffs are no strangers to the Yoemen. Their experience is an asset that should lead them deep into the rounds. Cameron Yoe’s only loss was by one point to Giddings, a team that also finished the regular season at 9-1. The Yoemen may not roll up huge numbers like some of the other Central Texas schools, but the offense has proven potent enough to provide the team with an ability to not rest solely on the defense.
Not that the defense isn’t stout. While the team can be scored upon, Cameron Yoe makes it difficult.
Whitney is returning to the playoffs after a four-year drought. The Wildcats have proven they can play with the best, defeating eventual district champ, West, while playing Grandview and Teague close. Behind the passing of Wilson, the offense can put points on the board.
Anything is possible in the playoffs, and the Wildcats will have to approach the game like it’s a new season. Whether that will be enough to beat an experienced opponent that seems to be primed for a deep run is another question.
No. 6 Clifton (10-0) vs. Rice (4-5)
Round: Class 3A Division II bi-district
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD
Key matchup: Clifton safeties vs. Rice receivers
Breakdown: Before addressing what’s to come, let’s pause for a moment and applaud the Cubs for a 10-0 regular season, the first season of 10 or more wins in Clifton since going 11-1 in 1994.
“I think people lose sight of how tough it is to stay focused week after week, to turn the page and move on,” Clifton coach Chuck Caniford said. “Our kids have done a great job of just staying in the moment, and that’s the same mentality we need in the playoffs.”
Clifton has relied on a stifling defense and a balanced run-pass attack. Best of all, the Cubs typically avoid silly penalties and don’t beat themselves.
They’re plenty familiar with Rice, as the teams were in the same district in the previous realignment period.
“They’ve got a fantastic player in (running back Dee) Robinson, he’s really been on fire the last month,” Caniford said. “But we can’t lose focus even if he pops one on you. Because they mix in some play-action and you’ve got to honor that. You can’t completely sell out to stop him, because they’ve got some perimeter guys that can beat you.”
That’s a lesson Caniford took from last year’s meeting with Rice, as the Cubs defeated the Bulldogs, 68-47, in a last-one-to-touch-the-ball-wins kind of affair.
Bosqueville (7-3) vs. Valley Mills (5-5)
Round: Class 2A Division I
Time/site: 7:30 p.m., Friday at McGregor
Key matchup: Bosqueville QB Tyler Webb vs. Valley Mills secondary
Breakdown: Bosqueville roared through District 8-2A with a 6-0 record behind the prolific passing of Tyler Webb, who has collected 2,496 yards and 28 touchdowns.
The Bulldogs’ offense has been on fire recently as it has amassed 198 points in the last three games.
Valley Mills will counter with a balanced attack that features quarterback Chase Keeton and running back Spencer Eccleston. Keeton has passed for 1,231 yards and 12 touchdowns while Eccleston has rushed for 1,028 yards and 12 scores.
“They have a really good quarterback in the Keeton kid and he does a great job of running their offense,” said Bosqueville coach Clint Zander. “He’s got a strong arm and good speed. He’ll definitely be a focus of the night, but they’re also good defensively.”
Crawford (5-5) vs. Riesel (8-2)
Round: Class 2A Division I bi-district
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gatesville
Key to game: Third-down efficiency
Breakdown: Crawford coach Delbert Kelm said he didn’t want his team to “back in” to the playoffs. The Pirates had a spot wrapped up no matter what happened in Week 11, but by virtue of beating Hico, 14-10, they were able to go in with a little momentum as the district’s third-place team.
Still, Kelm said something has eluded these Pirates all year. “This is one of those years where we’ve struggled to play consistent, which is to the other teams’ credit,” Kelm said. “We’re still looking for a total team effort.”
Riesel, meanwhile, has put up its most wins since 2011, and one more will mark the first nine-win season since the Indians went 10-1-1 in 1994. The Indians like to stay well-grounded with a rugged running game led by Braden Jenkins (1,246 yards, 14 TDs), but Crawford’s Kelm said that defenses can’t ignore Indians QB Steven Searcy either.
“I compare (Searcy) to Kansas State’s QBs when they’ve had good years,” Kelm said. “They’re not super-duper flashy, but they make things happen.”
Crawford’s defense is coming off a strong performance in the win over Hico, and the Pirates will need players like Jed Whitney, Landry Bruce and Tanner Mitchell to be sound in their assignments.
No. 3 Mart (9-1) vs. Saratoga West Hardin (6-4)
Round: Class 2A Division II bi-district
Time/site: 7 p.m. Friday at Madisonville
Key matchup: Mart’s defensive line vs. West Hardin’s RB Randon Kelley
Breakdown: Defending state champ Mart powered itself to the playoffs with a 9-1 mark, the sole loss coming to preseason No. 4 Franklin, a 3A-Division I school. The Panthers dominated Refugio in a re-match of last year’s state championship game. In addition, Mart dominated its district games, winning by an average margin of 63-2, including three shutouts, as the team went 5-0 in district.
In contrast, West Hardin’s Oilers played a see-saw season, alternating wins and losses for most of the season. The wins were overpowering wins, but in the losses, the Oilers were the ones that were overpowered.
The best hope for West Hardin is to somehow control the ball with a running game that will rely on an offensive line opening holes for Kelley. If the Oilers can keep the ball out of the hands of Mart’s potent offense, that would be a sound strategy. It will be a tall order, though, as the Panthers have proven themselves to be able to stop opponents in their tracks and score at will against even the best of teams.
Reicher (4-6) at The Woodlands Christian (7-3)
Playoff round: TAPPS Division III area round
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Woodlands
Key matchup: TWC’s Dane Jackson vs. Reicher defense
Breakdown: It’s simple — stop sophomore utility player Dane Jackson, and Reicher has a great shot at moving on to the next round of the playoffs. But here’s the deal, Jackson has been as close to unstoppable as any high school football player in the state of Texas.
He’s accounted for a third of the team’s touchdowns as he has scored 18 of the team’s total 59 touchdowns. In 139 carries, Jackson has 1,335 yards. He’s less than half a yard away from averaging a first down per carry.
Reicher’s defensive front will be vital in trying to keep Jackson in check.
On the offensive side of things, the Reicher offensive line has the task of giving quarterback Ben Brittain plenty of time to make the correct reads. They have to do so against a Woodlands Christian team that’s totaled 15 sacks on the season. Aaron Monsivaiz leads the team with four sacks so far.