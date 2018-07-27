Every day, when Bryce Frazier would leave practice, he’d glance back to the field and see the two boys still running around, throwing the football.
The Parkview Christian Academy coach had put in a full day of work, and was ready to get home. But he naturally admired the industriousness of his top two offensive stars – quarterback Ian Guerrero and receiver Braeden Arp.
“I don’t coach that,” Frazier said. “You try to tell them, Hey, do this, but most of the time kids won’t do it. They won’t put in the extra work. But they put in the extra work.
“Every day they’re out there, and I’ll be getting ready to leave the school at 6 o’clock and I’m looking out there and they’re on the football field and I’ll say, ‘Hey, I’ve got to go home to my wife, but I like what y’all are doing! Lock the gate on your way out!’ But that’s what is special about those two.”
Their ability alone is special. Throw in the fact that Guerrero and Arp are so eager to spend extra hours honing their game, and they become an unstoppable force on the six-man level.
Face it – nobody could keep pace with these Pacers last season. Guerrero and Arp ranked as not only one of the most prolific pass-catch combos in the area and the state, but in the nation, too. Arp ranked fifth nationally among six-man receivers, according to MaxPreps, with 70 catches for 1,152 yards and 27 touchdowns. The free-flinging Guerrero led the country with 3,090 passing yards to go along with 46 TDs against only nine interceptions.
Arp transferred to Parkview from Midway prior to the 2017-18 school year. He didn’t completely know what to expect, but he and Guerrero hit it off immediately.
“It’s been awesome. I came in last year as the new kid, and I was kind of nervous about getting a new quarterback and all, so late in my high school career,” Arp said. “But right away it clicked, and I could tell I wanted some touchdowns from this dude. He can throw the ball, and I’ll go catch it.”
Guerrero agreed. “We just clicked instantly,” the quarterback said. “From the first time we met, we both wanted to be great. We both wanted this team to do well, and we took that and made sure that we had our connection down by the time the season started.”
The strategy isn’t always complicated, either. Often it’s as simple as put the ball in the air – high – and let the springy, 6-foot-3 Arp pluck it out of the sky.
“For sure, last year in the state game he had 11 catches for 200-something yards, and probably nine of those 11 catches were jump balls,” Frazier said. “Just go up and get it, do what you can do.”
Guerrero said he loves throwing the jump ball, because he doesn’t always have to be perfect with his passes. Even a wobbler is fair game. Arp routinely makes snags that would be more common on “Madden 2019” than in real life.
“There are some catches that he makes where I’m not even sure how he makes them,” Guerrero said. “They’re incredible. He definitely makes me look better than I definitely am. He gave me a lot of yards and can catch almost anything. Just get it in the air, and he’s going to catch it.”
Best of all for Parkview, both are back for a rerun in 2018. Arp is entering his senior year and has been generating some college recruiting interest, not always common for six-man standouts. Guerrero, a junior, still has two seasons remaining.
Last year, Guerrero and Arp helped push Parkview to the TCAL Division II state championship, the school’s first football state title since 1996, when the Pacers were still playing 11-man ball. They were rewarded with some gaudy – yet, naturally, gorgeous in their eyes – championship rings after the season, and they want nothing more than to add to their jewelry collection.
“Repeat – same thing. Just even better, though,” Arp said when asked about the team’s goal for 2018. “Coming at it fighting even harder. We lost one of our best players this year, and we just want to play like he’s on the field with us.”
It’s true – even with the return of Arp and Guerrero, Parkview will be without a key component of last year’s prolific attack, and it’s not because of graduation. Jeremiah Thomas, who scored 41 touchdowns and made 115 tackles, has been diagnosed with cancer and won’t be on the field with the Pacers this season.
However, his friends say he’ll never be far from their minds.
“Always,” Arp said, matter-of-factly. “We had six-on-six so far this summer, and every play it was like, ‘For Jeremiah, for Jeremiah.’ We just want to keep that mentality, because when that’s on our mind you can just see everything clicking even more, like he’s right there with you. It’s nice.”
Thomas served as a team captain on the state title squad, and neither his production nor his presence will be easily replaced, Guerrero said.
But his personal fight has served as inspiration to the team. They’ve adopted a simple, one-word motto for the upcoming season – “Fight.” If Jeremiah can, they can. And they’ve made up T-shirts with the word as well as a figure representing Thomas.
“He did everything. So you’ll definitely know when he’s not out there,” Guerrero said. “But he’s good with whatever. Whatever he does, he’s good, whether it’s being our vocal leader or our physical leader, he can do everything.
“So while he may not be on the field, we’ll definitely still be playing for him and we’ll be doing everything we can to bring him another ring as well.”