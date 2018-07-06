When Bosqueville’s Marcell Estell stands deep near his own end zone, awaiting the opposing kickoff, he is something out of an outcast.
Nobody – at least nobody in the other-colored uniform – wants anything to do with him.
It’s a measure built around respect, not hatred. Consider it a compliment. Estell is so quick and elusive, so enterprising in space, that kicking units try to avoid sending the ball in his direction at all costs.
“He doesn’t get many opportunities in the kicking game. Teams are smart enough not to kick it to him,” Bosqueville football coach Clint Zander said. “Even the good teams don’t want to kick it to him. He’s just that dynamic in the open field. Even when we played Mart, obviously they’re a very talented team and they won the game, but Mart wouldn’t kick it to him either.”
No matter. Bosqueville still found all manner of ways to put the ball in Estell’s hands in his junior year of 2017, leading to prolific results. Bosqueville High School is located on Rock Creek Road, but when Estell is doing his thing the path should be rechristened Slippery Rock.
Splitting time between inside receiver and the backfield, Estell scored 30 touchdowns last season and averaged 11.8 yards every time he touched the pigskin. It doesn’t take a math professor to figure out that’s a first down, and then some.
“Most of the time he’s the fastest guy at all times on the field,” Zander said. “Those are the kinds of kids you want to give it to in the open field as much as possible.”
When he emerges from the locker room or dashes through the inflatable helmet tunnel, Estell isn’t likely to intimidate many foes with his sheer physical dimensions. He is listed on the roster at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds. Occasionally, opponents have derided Estell for his small stature – but he just shakes his head and smiles.
You’ll see, he thinks.
“People always told me that my size would hold me back, but that never mattered to me,” said Estell, who also won the 2A state title in the 200-meter dash at the UIL state track meet in May. “I try to use my own advantages. … It motivates me, sure. It motivates me to do stuff to show them that my size doesn’t matter.”
As a receiver, Estell formed a magnetic association with Bosqueville’s new quarterback Tyler Webb last year. Webb found Estell 98 times on receptions for a team-high 1,095 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“Tyler and I, we have a good connection,” Estell said. “During the year, when he first became the quarterback, we were struggling a little. But we just kept progressing as the year went by, and now we have a really good connection on and off the field.”
Zander and the Bulldog coaches knew that when Estell touched the ball, happy things happened for the boys in blue. So they also used him frequently on jet sweeps or other carries, leading to 712 rushing yards and 12 TDs on the ground.
“We’ve got a little more depth at receiver, so we may use him in the backfield more this year, when we go to our two-back set,” Zander said. “We’ve still got enough good, quality receivers that we can make up for when Marcel moves over there. It’s nice to have options.”
Bosqueville has all its skill players returning for the 2018 season, which breeds optimism in Bulldog Country that the team can build on last year’s 7-6 season that ended in the Class 2A regional semifinals. Besides Estell, Bosqueville will rely on running back Jacob Bravo, receiver Jace Ayala (901 yards, 10 TDs) and Webb, last year’s Super Centex Newcomer of the Year at quarterback, after throwing for 3,351 yards and 35 TDs.
And who knows? Maybe Estell will even get a few chances to run a kick or two back. Last year, teams were foolish enough to give him an opportunity 20 times, and he averaged 28.3 yards on 15 kickoff returns and 23.6 yards on five punt returns, finding the end zone three times.
“That’s the greatest experience, the greatest feeling in the world, when you’re running the ball and you’re going for a touchdown,” Estell said. “It makes me go harder, push even harder, to try to do more this year.”