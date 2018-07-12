Opposing offenses had quite the conundrum a season ago going up against the La Vega defense. Of course, they needed to keep the ball away from linebacker Jared Rogers, the Trib’s Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. But they also needed to watch out for Donta Stuart.
The Pirate defensive back finished with nine interceptions as La Vega advanced to the state semifinals a year ago. Stuart is hoping for more picks this year for his senior season.
“The summer has been going great,” Stuart said. “I’ve mostly been putting in work with weights and conditioning. I want to get faster and stronger. I’ve been working on my defensive back skills.”
While Stuart works on physical conditioning as two-a-days begin in less than a month, he’s also keeping up with his film study. Because that’s the key to his defensive success. He’s not using super speed to pick off passes, though he is fast. Instead, especially during the season, he’s spending at least 30 hours a week watching film.
“I’m studying the other team and how they run their routes, how they line up,” Stuart said. “So when we line up during the game, that tells me what they’re going to run. Then I attack the ball when it’s in the air. My defensive back coach (Jermaine) Carpenter always gives me tips before the play. He watches film a lot, too. He can tell what they’re going to run and what routes they’ll do.”
Film study isn’t some monotonous thing Stuart has to do each week at La Vega. It’s something he enjoys doing. During the season, once practice is over and his homework is done, he doesn’t waste whatever free time he has. Instead, he’s pouring over more and more film.
“I’ve always liked watching film,” Stuart said. “When I’m home and it’s night and everything is done, I just go watch film. When I have a lot of time on my hands, I watch film.”
Stuart always seems a step ahead defensively because he is. All of those hours of film study help him learn the tendencies of his opponent.
Stuart isn’t the only film junkie for the Pirates, which now further explains why La Vega has been so successful on the defensive side of the field.
“We take pride on watching film,” Stuart said. “It helps us so much because we mostly watch film as a group.”
While his film study has continued into the summer, as has the usual offseason workouts, Stuart went with the Pirates to state 7-on-7 in College Station the last weekend of June.
This summer was the first time La Vega competed in 7-on-7 tournaments, and the Pirates ended up qualifying for state where they made it to the semifinals of the consolation bracket.
“We got better defensive wise,” Stuart said. “You can’t really tackle people, but it helps the secondary a lot.”
Add all the time the Pirates spent together for state 7-on-7, as well as the amount of time they spend working out at the school, La Vega’s chemistry is already beyond where it was back in December when the Pirates’ season ended at The Star in Frisco.
“We’ve got a lot of people coming to workouts every day. We’re all working hard,” Stuart said. “We have a lot of good team chemistry already, and practice hasn’t started yet. We’re trusting each other.”