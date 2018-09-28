China Spring quarterback Brayden Faulkner put on a show Friday night.
But instead of just using his arm, the freshman decided to show off his wheels.
Faulkner rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns, including a 63-yarder straight up the gut in the first quarter that helped push his Cougars past Argyle Liberty Christian, 37-16, on homecoming night in China Spring.
With the freshman phenom adding 129 yards and a score through the air, first-year China Spring head coach Brian Bell said that he loves the progression of his young quarterback.
“Brayden is doing a good job and getting better week by week,” Bell said. “Long way to go, but he’s extremely competitive and he’s a tough kid.”
The Cougars (3-2) never trailed in the game, as Karson Coe nailed a 20-yard field goal in the first quarter to give China Spring an early lead. After Liberty Christian (1-3) split the uprights for three points to tie the game on their next possession, Faulkner made his presence known.
The stocky signal-caller knifed up the middle untouched and outlasted the Liberty Christian secondary for six. It was a burst of energy his Cougars needed.
“He’s becoming a leader and he’s progressing week-by-week,” Bell said. “You can see a difference in his mental game and the game is slowing down a lot for him.”
Though surely winded, Faulkner wasn’t done.
After the two teams traded touchdowns, including a 33-yard scamper from China Spring running back Eric Hart, Faulkner ran untouched from 45 yards out, giving the Cougars a 24-10 lead. He finished the first half with over 100 yards as the Cougars took a 20-point lead into halftime.
But Faulkner wasn’t done yet, as the freshman showed off his arm late in the third quarter, finding a wide open Peyton Hofferichter streaking down the middle of the field for his first and only passing touchdown and the Cougars’ only score of the second half.
Liberty Christian added a late touchdown to wrap the scoring.
“He put that one on the money.” Bell said. “Sometimes those are the hardest ones to make, when the guy is extremely wide open. But he stepped into it.”
As the Cougars move on to prepare for St. Thomas Catholic, their last game before district play begins, games like these from the freshman quarterback are exciting for Bell to witness.
“He’s stepping up,” he said. “For us to be good, he’s going to have to play well.”