Fox Sports Southwest announced its lead-up to the high school football season during a press conference at Coaching School on Monday in Houston.
The Fox Sports Southwest celebration of high school football will include live coverage of opening-week games, the network’s High School Scoreboard Live and replays of classic high school football matchups.
A pair of Central Texas teams will be featured in the replays of classic games. The Mart vs. Stamford 2012 Class 1A Division I championship game is set to be replayed at 2 p.m. on August 28 and the Temple vs. Aledo 2014 Class 4A Division I title game will be rebroadcast later that same day at 4 p.m.
Fox Sports Southwest’s lineup of live game coverage includes Wall at Mason at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, and Denison at Sherman at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.