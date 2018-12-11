Fox Sports Southwest will again provide television coverage of the UIL state championship football games on Dec. 19-22.
The network will begin Championship Week on Dec. 17 with replays of some classic UIL state games, the “Road to the Championship” preview show, and two other specials.
All games will be televised in some capacity. The two six-man state title games on Dec. 19 will be available through the Fox Sports Go app, while the Class 2A Division II game that night will be available on either Fox Southwest or Fox Southwest Plus, depending on one’s NBA market.