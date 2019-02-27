University recently held a signing ceremony for several of its college-bound athletes.
The Trojans had a pair of football players and two soccer players sign letters of intent to further their athletic careers. University safety Amari Gibson signed with Northwestern Oklahoma State, while linebacker Shelby Lee inked with Sul Ross State in Alpine, Texas.
Meanwhile, the University girls soccer team will send two more on to the next level, as Lizette Ramirez signed with Hardin-Simmons and Alizae Sanchez is headed to Southwestern Assemblies of God.