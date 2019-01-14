Former Midway standout Ben Hicks will wrap up his college career at the University of Arkansas.
Hicks is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, and will be able to play immediately in the fall. Hicks plans to be with the Razorbacks when they start spring drills on Feb. 26.
Arkansas is coached by Chad Morris, Hicks’ former coach at SMU. Hicks started three seasons for the Mustangs, rolling up a program-best 9,081 passing yards and 71 touchdowns against 34 interceptions. During the 2018 season, he passed for 2,582 yards, 19 TDs and seven interceptions.