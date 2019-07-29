Kedrick James is on the move.
James, who entered the NCAA’s transfer portal earlier this summer, announced on Monday that he’ll finish his college football career at SMU, transferring to the Mustangs from Alabama.
The former La Vega tight end signed with the Crimson Tide out of high school in 2017. He picked Alabama over offers from a variety of schools around the country.
James played in 10 games for Alabama over his two years there, but did not record a catch. Head coach Nick Saban suspended James for the team’s Orange Bowl and national championship game trips and announced that he’d be suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season due to a violation of team rules.
“Being a part of the Crimson Tide has been a great adventure,” James tweeted on Monday. “I’ve made lifelong friends. Thank you Coach Saban, Coach (Jeff) Banks and the staff for always believing in me and challenging me to rise above any adversity that came at me.”
Abbott, Coolidge baseball players earn TSWA All-State honors
A quartet of Central Texas players earned Texas Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State honors on Monday, including one Abbott Panther that claimed a first- and second-team spot.
Abbott junior Matthew Pevehouse made the TSWA 1A All-State first team at third base and received second-team recognition at pitcher.
Pevehouse led the Panthers with a .477 batting average, drove in 32 runs and scored 29. He posted a .932 fielding percentage and earned District 15-A/AA Offensive MVP honors. He finished the season with a 6-3 record with 138 strikeouts on the mound.
Pevenouse was joined on the first team by Coolidge senior Chris Navarro, who hit an eye-popping .704 and grabbed the designated hitter spot on the squad.
Abbott sophomore Kadyn Johnson made second team along with Pevehouse. Johnson is the second-team DH after batting .357 with 19 RBI.
Dolphins fire 1st-year o-line coach Pat Flaherty
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins first-year offensive line coach Pat Flaherty has been fired and replaced by Dave DeGuglielmo, who had been an analyst for the coaching staff.
The changes Monday came after four days of training camp drills.
Flaherty was hired in February by new head coach Brian Flores and was entering his 20th year of coaching in the NFL. He coached the offensive line for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017-18.
DeGuglielmo was the Dolphins’ offensive line coach in 2009-11 and rejoined their staff during the past offseason. In 2018 he was offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts.
US Soccer says women’s team has made more than men
Facing mounting public pressure in a fight over equitable pay, U.S. Soccer said the World Cup champion women’s national team has been paid more than the men’s team.
According to a letter released Monday by U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro, the federation paid out $34.1 million in salary and game bonuses to the women between 2010 and 2018 as opposed to $26.4 million paid to the men. The total does not include the value of benefits received only by the women, like health care.
The federation released the figures as it moves toward mediating a federal lawsuit in which players for the women’s team accused U.S. Soccer of “institutionalized gender discrimination” that includes inequitable compensation when compared to players on the men’s team.
Comparing compensation between the two teams is difficult because the pay structure is based on different collective bargaining agreements. For example, players for the women’s team have a base salary while the men are paid primarily based on matches and performance.
Lightning give Vasilevskiy 8-year, $76M extension
TAMPA, Fla. — Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The team announced the deal — worth an average of $9.5 million per season — with the Vezina Trophy winner on Monday.
Lightning vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois says the 25-year-old has “shown unmatched work ethic and professionalism both on and off the ice” and that the club looks forward to Vasilevskiy “continuing his career in Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future.”
The two-time All-Star appeared in 53 games last season, going 39-10-4 with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage while helping Tampa Bay match the NHL single-season record with 62 wins.
In addition to setting career highs for goals-against average and save percentage, Vasilevskiy led the NHL in wins and tied for fourth with six shutouts.
Ultimately, though, the season ended in disappointment, with the Lightning being swept in the first round of the playoffs.
Vasilevskiy has played in 208 career games, posting a 124-59-15 record with a 2.55 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.