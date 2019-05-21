Former Iredell football coach Don Coffell will be back on the sideline next year.
Irion County has hired Coffell as its new head coach for a program that will be fielding a six-man varsity team for the first time since 1975. Irion County moved to 11-man the next year.
Coffell had a 16-year run as Iredell’s coach that ended in 2011, recording an 81-76 overall record. His best seasons were 9-3 campaigns in both 2006 and 2010.
Since then, he’s taught and coached other sports at Iredell, including basketball, golf, and track and field.