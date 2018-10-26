After losing to his former team 52-0 Friday night, Waco High coach Kwame Cavil was greeted by most of the Temple Wildcats at midfield at Waco ISD Stadium. They came to wish their former assistant coach well.
Cavil couldn’t help but notice the contrast after his Lions fell to 1-7 on the season.
“It’s preparation, motivation and execution, and they do it at a high level,” Cavil said of his former team. “That’s what it looks like, right there. You saw it. That’s where we’re trying to get to.”
For the young Lions, it’s going to take longer than four months under their new coach to achieve the level of success that Temple is accustomed to, but, as Cavil said confidently, “We’ll get there.”
“We need to get stronger, better conditioned and do the things we need to do in the off-season if we’re going to compete at this level,” said Cavil, who was named Waco High’s head coach in July.
On Friday however, the Wildcats made quick work of Waco, rolling to a 38-0 halftime lead before the starters took the rest of the night off before next week’s district showdown against Midway.
The Wildcats scored on all six of their first-half possessions, and piled up 366 yards in total offense before halftime as they improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in district play.
Anthony Jackson rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns, while De’Jon Overton rushed for 90 yards and two scores to key Temple’s balanced attack.
Temple quarterback Jared Wiley, who committed to play at Texas next fall as a tight end, was 7-of-14 passing for 151 yards in the first half. That included a 57-yard pass to set up a touchdown, and 33-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston at the 6:26 mark of the first quarter to put Temple ahead 24-0.
Temple kicker Aaron Wagaman connected on a 23-yard field on Temple’s first possession to put the Wildcats up 3-0. Anthony Jackson’s four-yard run made it 10-0. The Wildcats broke it open with four second-quarter touchdowns, including scoring runs of four and 38 yards by Overton, and a second scoring run by Jackson.
The Lions threatened twice on offense, but came up empty. Quarterback Jordan Fuller connected with Nykebian McCoy on a 40-pard pass play on Waco’s first possession, but the drive ended at the Temple 38.
Randy Carpenter broke a 47-yard run to the Wildcat 17 late in the first quarter. But that drive stalled and a 38-yard field goal attempt failed on a bad snap.
Waco High had 137 yards in the first half – 97 of which came on the two big plays.
Temple’s defensive front – D’Ashton Merida, TJ Franklin, Tre’ Colbert and Phillip Haskins – kept Waco’s rushing attack in check most of the game.
Temple played its reserves on offense throughout the second half, and substituted on defense early in the third quarter. Back-up running back Josh Murrell finished with a game-high 117 yards on 14 carries. Sophomore running back Ky’Juan Pugh had 70 yards in late-game duty. Murrell and Pugh scored Temple’s second-half touchdowns as the Wildcats attempted only two passes in the second-half.
Waco had 26 yards rushing in the second half and finished with 163 yards of total offense in the game.
The Lions platooned at quarterback for the second straight week, with freshman Davion Long playing in several series. Fuller finished with 41 yards passing while Long was 0-for-4 through the air. Carpenter led Waco with 53 yards, despite leaving the game for time due to injury. James Taylor rushed for 40 yards for the Lions.