When Fairfield can put all its weapons into play, the results can be devastating.
Robinson saw just how dynamic the Eagles can be as they amassed 498 yards total offense en route to a 46-13 blowout on Friday night.
With their third straight win, the Eagles moved into a second-place tie with Robinson and Connally at 3-2 in the District 8-4A Division II race behind Lorena at 4-1 heading into the final week of the regular season.
The Eagles raced to a 24-0 first-quarter lead and the Rockets never threatened to overtake them.
“We felt like if we could come out fast we could get them off-balance, and it happened,” said Fairfield coach John Bachtel, whose team improved to 7-2 overall. “If we don’t beat ourselves we have a chance to play with a lot of folks. We had two turnovers, so we’re trying to limit that.”
Jashaugn Hatcher was Fairfield’s workhorse as he rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. But he had plenty of help as quarterback Chad Rushin hit 11 of 18 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score.
Jar-Mychael Hudson rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on just four carries while Kameron Ransom made four catches for 123 yards.
“We ran into a buzzsaw tonight,” said Robinson coach Tommy Allison, whose team dropped to 5-4 overall. “We saw it on film. That speed is unbelievable. We weren’t ready for that. They’ve got multiple running backs who can get you and they’re great at receiver and their secondary was really good tonight. They won every phase.”
Robinson quarterback Jordan Rogers hit 10 of 27 for 92 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions. Brady Kay was the Rockets’ top rusher with 102 yards on 10 carries.
It didn’t take long for Fairfield to score its first touchdown after Blake Posey intercepted Rogers’ pass and returned it 18 yards to the 33.
Three plays later, Hatcher blew up the middle for a 29-yard touchdown and Kadarrius Walker ran for the two-point conversion to give the Eagles an 8-0 lead with 8:41 left in the first quarter.
“Hatcher is a tough kid, he’s a beast,” Bechtel said. “Four-yarders can turn into 50-yarders once you keep pounding, and that’s what he did. Our offensive line had a good night tonight and we just kept at it.”
On the next possession, Rushin hit Ransom for 50 yards to set up Hatcher’s 1-yard scoring run. Hudson added the two-point conversion as the Eagles grabbed a 16-0 lead with 6:44 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles weren’t through scoring in the opening quarter as Hudson broke off right tackle for a 28-yard touchdown run. Ransom added the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 24-0.
Rushin went to Ransom again for 50 yards to set up his 13-yard touchdown pass to Posey. Rushin’s pass was deflected but Posey pulled it in over the middle for the score.
Rushin threw to Ransom for the two-point conversion to push the Eagles’ lead to 32-0 with 6:40 left in the second quarter.
“The good thing is Chad our quarterback knows when to give it and when to throw it,” Bechtel said. “We do a lot of RPO stuff and he gets us in good situations.”
The Rockets finally broke through for their first score after recovering a fumble at Fairfield’s 4. Rogers rolled right and hit Jace Walker for the touchdown to cut Fairfield’s lead to 32-6 with 1:40 left in the second quarter.
After recovering the onside kick, Rogers hit Walker for 28 yards to the 11. But the scoring threat died when Dylan Rushin intercepted Rogers’ pass in the end zone with 52 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Rockets scored first in the second half when Ethan Linder ran for an 11-yard touchdown after Kay set it up with a 60-yard run.
But Robinson couldn’t stop the Eagles as they responded with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns.
Rushin ended a 58-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run before Hatcher completed a 62-yard drive with a 36-yard scoring run.