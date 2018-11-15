PALESTINE — When even the defense is getting in on the scoring act, you know it’s a good night for your team.
That’s the way it went for Fairfield (9-2), which dominated on both sides of the ball against Wills Point in their Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff game. The Eagles advance to face the winner of Friday’s Sunnyvale-Gilmer game in next week’s area round.
Jordan Gibson and Kadarius Walker both had fumble returns for touchdowns for Fairfield in the second half, as the Eagles showed a serious ball-hawking ability.
Chad Rushin threw three touchdown passes for Fairfield, including two to Kameron Ransom. The Eagles also moved the ball effectively on the ground, as Walker, Jar’Mychael Hudson and Ransom all had rushing TDs.