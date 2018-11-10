FAIRFIELD — The Eagles jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as Fairfield topped Salado, 28-15.
While Fairfield had the lead after 12 minutes, it was Salado that got on the board first off a two-yard rushing touchdown and then a successful two-point conversion.
Less than a minute later, Jashaughn Hatcher provided the answer for the Eagles with a 40-yard rushing touchdown. And it was Hatcher a few minutes later that gave Fairfield the lead with a three-yard rushing touchdown.
Hatcher scored every touchdown for the Eagles in the win.