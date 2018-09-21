PALESTINE — The Fairfield Eagles withstood a late fourth-quarter score to hold off the Palestine Tigers, 17-14, in their final nondistrict contest on Friday night.
The score was tied at 7 entering the fourth quarter, but Tyler Haynes gave Fairfield (4-0) the lead for good on a 22-yard field goal early in the fourth. Then Fairfield’s defense came up large, as Jar’Mychael Hudson picked off a Palestine pass and dashed the other direction for a 41-yard interception return for the touchdown.
That score gave Fairfield a 17-7 lead, but Palestine made a final push when Tyler Gray launched a 51-yard TD pass to Tre Calhoun with 2:42 remaining. However, the Eagles were able to run out the clock at the end on the win.
They’ll meet Lorena in a battle of unbeatens in next week’s District 8-4A Div. II opener.