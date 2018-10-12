MEXIA — The Eagles showed a fierce finishing kick, using a 22-point fourth quarter to pull away from the Blackcats in a hotly-contested District 8-4A Div. II rivalry clash.
After dropping its first two district games, Fairfield (5-2, 1-2) desperately needed to put a win on the ledger, and the Eagles showed plenty of energy and precision in closing this one. Fairfield held a slim 17-16 lead entering the fourth quarter, but capitalized on some Mexia turnovers to build a bigger cushion.
A Dylan Rushin fumble recovery set up Jashaughn Hatcher’s touchdown run, giving Fairfield a 24-16 lead with 10:24 left. Then the Blackcats (2-4, 0-2) fumbled again on their ensuing possession, Fairfield recovered again, and cashed in with a Rushin-to-Kameron Ransom bubble screen that covered 41 yards for a touchdown.