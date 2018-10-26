FAIRFIELD — The Eagles kept the 8-4A upheaval going, as Kameron Ransom and Jayshaun Hatcher found the end zone three times apiece in a breakthrough win over the Cadets.
Fairfield (6-2 overall, 2-2 district) seemingly could do no wrong as it built a 38-7 halftime lead. The Eagles made a slew of big plays on the night. Ransom scored on runs of 27 and 9 yards, and also snapped up a 72-yard TD catch from Chad Rushin.
Meanwhile, Hatcher gave Fairfield a dangerous 1-2 punch, scoring on runs of 6, 24 and 70 yards.
Connally (6-3, 3-2) had no answer on this night. Je’juan Forward’s forward progress in the second quarter provided the Cadets’ only TD, on a 30-yard run.