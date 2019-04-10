The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its 11th annual Victory Banquet on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Ferrell Center. Players, cheerleaders and coaches who are scheduled to participate in this year’s Victory Bowl athletic events will be on hand.
Les Steckel will be the featured speaker at the banquet. In addition to a past stint as president of the FCA, Steckel had coaching stints with several NFL teams, including serving as the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator during their run to Super Bowl XXXIV in January of 2000. Steckel is also a Vietnam veteran who served 30 years in the U.S. Marines.
The annual Victory Bowl games in softball, baseball, volleyball and football are scheduled for June 7-8.