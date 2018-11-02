The Bulldogs’ rugged running game steamrolled the Trojans in University’s home finale.
University (3-6, 2-5 in District 5-5A Div. II) hung right with Everman for a quarter, trailing 14-7 entering the second. After giving up an opening TD run, the Trojans bounced back with a scoring drive of their own, capped off by Ruben Arechiga’s 10-yard touchdown run.
But University couldn’t slow down Everman’s mighty rushing attack. The Bulldogs (4-5, 4-3) basically ignored the pass and dared the Trojans to stop them, rushing 52 times for 368 yards, while attempting only three passes on the night.