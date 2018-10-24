Erik Hart is having some kind of senior season. The China Spring running back was named the Waco Trib’s Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season. Let’s call it a hat trick, if you will.
His first two times to receive the honor he set a school record with 307 yards and three touchdowns in the Cougars’ season opener before he ran for 121 yards and a score in early October.
This time, Hart picked up the award after he recorded 26 carries for 234 yards and two touchdowns.
Hart received 468 votes, more than double what Robinson’s Jordan Rogers received for a second-place finish. TJ Ferch of Clifton came in third with 211 votes.
Ferch’s teammate, Riley Perry, took home the Defensive Player of the Week honor with 263 votes which edged Malik Ford of Robinson who racked up 211 votes. Teague’s Brady Welch came in third with 190 votes.
Perry had 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and a pair of forced fumbles as the Cubs topped state-ranked Lexington last week to remain undefeated.
In the six-man race, Vanguard’s Pierce Snokhous received 300 more votes than his runner-up and teammate Trevor Leigh to receive the weekly honor.
Snokhous had 10 carries for 157 yards and four touchdowns in addition to three tackles and a tackle for loss last Friday.