CONROE — The Buccaneers seemed to have an answer for every West surge, taking down the Trojans in the Class 3A Division I area playoff at Moorhead Stadium.
West (8-4) fought back from an early 14-0 hole to pull to within 28-21 on Nathan Gerik’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Preston Johnson with under a minute left in the first half.
But East Chambers (11-1) cranked up its running game to another gear, and after the Buccaneers scored on a short plunge with five minutes remaining in the third, they led by at least two scores the rest of the way. Kameron Smith, Rodkale Ceasar and Nolton Shelvin all had TD runs in the win for the Buccaneers.
Johnson did everything he could for West in his final football game for the Trojans, scoring all five of the team’s TDs, on four runs and the long catch from Gerik.