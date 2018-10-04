It didn’t start off real well that first night.
David Woodard’s description doesn’t quite paint the full picture of how things went down for West (3-1) back in August when the Trojans marched out on the road to play their season opener against Hillsboro. His “real well,” let’s say, provides the minimum on the scale of how 2018 got started for West. But to call it a disaster would be going over the top.
It definitely wasn’t good.
Hillsboro rolled to a 58-7 win. West quarterback Nathan Gerik went down with an injury. And absolutely no one wanted to see that.
Despite all the bad mojo that kicked off the Trojans’ quest for another deep playoff run and a shot at defending their district title, these West kids didn’t give up on a season that was just getting started. They didn’t let what some might have called a disaster define them for the next months that awaited.
“After all that, I’m real proud of our kids,” Woodard said. “How they responded and really worked hard to improve each and every day in practice and on Friday night. That first game was a big eye-opener for us. I’m proud of how the kids responded and of the steps they’ve taken.”
Next man up
It’s almost become a cliché how much it’s used in the sports world. When someone goes down, the phrase, “Next man up,” is belted out by coaches and teammates alike. It’s a reminder that when someone goes down, there needs to be someone else who’s ready to step up into their place and take over from there. Think back to the Super Bowl with Carson Wentz and Nick Foles. That’s next man up.
So when Gerik went down in Week 1, it was next man up for the Trojans. At quarterback, that meant Landon Edwards was the man to take over.
Edwards finished the Hillsboro game and started the next four for the Trojans. During that time he completed 20 of 39 pass attempts for 346 yards and three touchdowns.
“He did a really good job back there,” Woodard said. “He understood what was asked of him. He knew it wasn’t his job to have to make all the plays. He has a good supporting cast around him. He did a great job of getting the ball to who he needed to get the ball to. He took what the defense gave him. I’m proud of him and how he took charge and led our team those couple of weeks. I’m proud of the progress he made.”
Edwards wasn’t the only one who had to step up. Some of the usual guys for West had to change their roles while Gerik was out.
“They embraced those roles,” Woodard said. “They went out and worked hard to get better at whatever was asked of them for that particular week. Those guys really made those next few games really important. It shows by how well we’ve played.”
Step it up
The Trojans were ready to go for Week 2. They even had fireworks scheduled.
Really, all the kaboom was scheduled for the postgame festivities to celebrate the brand new home stadium. While the contest against Eastland was eventually called after the half due to unruly weather — c’mon lightning, it’s football season — West’s running back duo of Kain Klish and Preston Johnson brought their own thunder and lightning to the turf that Friday night.
The kinds of problems this tandem presents isn’t limited to just that first Friday in September. No, they’re a handful for opposing defenses to contain every single week.
Johnson is third in Central Texas with 69 carries for 641 yards and nine touchdowns. Klish is just out of the area top 10 with 62 carries for 397 yards and two scores.
“Those guys complement each other really well,” Woodard said. “They each bring their own skill set. They play really hard. They’ve done a great job of being able to shoulder the load while Nathan was out. They’re still able to keep going, and work hard to make plays when they touch the ball whether it’s in the run game or the pass game.”
After the loss to Hillsboro and the win by mother nature, the Trojans started to find their groove in Week 3 with a 13-6 win over Godley. They followed that up with a 42-21 victory over Brownsboro in their final nondistrict contest.
“The big thing they learned is that they have to keep plugging away and work really hard to overcome the adversity that we had,” Woodard said. “I think after that first week, getting beat the way we did, we came out that second week and played half of a football game well for the most part. They showed they can overcome things if they work hard and believe.”
Rise up
The Trojans believe, no doubt.
Where’s the proof for that, you ask. Check out last week’s 42-41 overtime victory over Grandview, as West opened district play with a 1-0 record.
The Trojans held a 21-14 advantage at the half until the Zebras tied things up at 28 heading into the fourth quarter. A West touchdown with around five minutes to go gave the Trojans the edge. A minute later, however, Grandview tied things up again.
Grandview got the ball first in overtime. The Zebras scored but failed to convert their PAT.
West then took over and scored to tie things up. And then the Trojans clinched the overtime victory with a successful PAT.
“It was intense,” Woodard said. “Our kids believed the whole time they were going to win. They had to keep doing what they were doing. They had to trust and believe each other. It wasn’t easy. There were some guys we asked to do some things they normally hadn’t done.
“I’m proud of the effort and that they played for each other for as long as they did, 48 minutes and then some. I think that was a big win for us in terms of getting started on the right foot in district. It was a big win as our kids realized that they can play with the guys they need to play with. It gave them a chance to work and believe be successful.”
Not only did the Trojans strengthen their faith after facing that adversity, but they also had another major development take place in the Grandview game.
Gerik returned. Well, not just returned. He started.
The senior finished with 34 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns in addition to going 5 for 8 in the passing game for 89 yards and two more touchdowns.
“He started practicing last week,” Woodard said. “He had a great week of work. Everything looked fine. He looked really strong. He was a little out of condition but hadn’t missed a beat scheme-wise. He showed leadership, heart and toughness. He led our team to being able to be there at the end.”