A Waco football legend is calling it a career.
Derrick Johnson plans to sign a one-day contract next week with his original NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, so he can retire as a Chief. The news was first reported by ESPN and later confirmed by other media outlets.
Johnson is a former Waco High and University of Texas standout. The linebacker will finish his career as the Chiefs’ all-time leader in tackles (1,151), and he also had 27.5 sacks, 14 interceptions and 40 quarterback hits. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, a member of the NFL all-pro team in 2011 and 2015, and won defensive MVP honors of the Pro Bowl in 2013.
At Waco High playing for Johnny Tusa, Johnson was a one-man game-changer, wrecking opposing offensive game plans. He once made 30 tackles in a single game, and was a multi-time Super Centex performer.
From Waco, Johnson enrolled at Texas, where he became one of the Longhorns’ most dominant defenders in history. He was a consensus two-time All-American, and won both the Butkus Award and the Nagurski Trophy. He won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2004.
Johnson, 36, played the final six games of his NFL career with Oakland after signing with the Raiders in May 2018. The Raiders released him in mid-October at his request.
“Few players in recent history have meant more to the Chiefs franchise and the Kansas City community than Derrick Johnson,” team chairman Clark Hunt said in a 2018 statement following Johnson’s departure. “His tireless work ethic and passion for the game made him one of the most productive defensive players to ever wear a Chiefs uniform and one of the most respected players both in our locker room and around the league.
“Over the last 13 seasons, Derrick represented himself and the Chiefs organization with integrity and class, and he will always be a part of our Chiefs family.”
Johnson’s announcement came a day after running back Jamaal Charles, another former Longhorn turned Chief, signed a one-day deal with Kansas City and retired.