Donnie Osborn called him “Superman.”
The Teague head coach laughed and shook his head as he thought back to the night in mid-October a year ago when his Lions chased Whitney quarterback Devin Wilson all over the field. Sure, Teague won, 46-28, but not before Wilson completed 15 of 29 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown in addition to carrying the ball 18 times for 160 yards and three scores.
“He is. He is an absolute Superman,” Osborn said. “We ran after him for 48 minutes last year on this field right here. We finally, we beat ’em. But golly, he made us work. He’s good. He’s a stud.”
Wilson wasn’t the only big-time quarterback Osborn had to prepare his guys for last year, and nothing will change this season. District 9-3A is loaded with talented QBs — Wilson, Nathan Gerik of West, Ty Hale of Groesbeck and Teague’s own Zack Satterwhite.
Last season, Teague and West finished in a three-way tie with Malakoff at the top of the district with a 6-1 record in league play. Groesbeck edged its way into the postseason as the fourth team in the district with a 4-3 record. Whitney was two spots back from qualifying for the playoffs with a 2-5 district record.
Realignment this past February removed Malakoff, Eustace, Elkhart and Westwood from the district and added Grandview, Maypearl and McGregor. Those three teams will no doubt have their hands full with these signal-callers.
“Some of the best quarterbacks in the state are in this district,” Groesbeck head coach Steve Hale said. “They all have a different skill set. I mean it, they’re some of the best in the state.”
Whitney
If there was any doubt about the sophomore lined up behind center last season for the Wildcats, it disappeared before the season opener was even over. Wilson showed time and time again the kind of jaw-dropping throws he was capable of, not only launching, but completing.
Wilson finished that game — a 48-26 victory over Godley — with 412 passing yards and five touchdowns as well as 104 rushing yards.
“It was just every time I had the ball in my hands, if nobody was open, I made a play,” Wilson said, his eyes dancing at the memory. “I broke tackle after tackle.”
Wilson attributed his success last season — 1,924 passing yards for 16 touchdowns and 884 rushing yards for seven touchdowns — to his play in 7-on-7 the summer before. This offseason, though, he’s focused a bit more on his run game.
His ability to find success on the ground will be key in first-year head coach Mark Byrd’s system.
“It’s pretty interesting,” Wilson said. “I’ve never run the ball this much. You can do a lot out of it. I really like it.”
Groesbeck
Ty Hale knew he was the front-runner of the quarterback competition during preseason practice a year ago. Even though he knew he had an edge, he realized he still had to play his best.
“I learned real quick that I could never get comfortable,” Hale said. “Every game you have to go hard. There are no easy opponents anywhere on any schedule.”
That lesson was magnified in Groesbeck’s first district game when he threw two interceptions and got pulled. Hale had to watch from the sidelines as the backup entered the game and finished it off. After falling behind 19-0 at the half, the Goats battled back to win that district opener,
20-19, over Eustace.
Hale returned under center where he didn’t throw any interceptions but passed for 268 yards and two scores in a loss to Malakoff before he led the Goats to a 50-0 victory over Westwood the following week.
Overall, Hale finished his first year as varsity starting quarterback 210-of-325 for 2,578 yards and 20 touchdowns.
“He did great,” Groesbeck head coach Steve Hale said. “He got better every game. We have a good set of receivers around him. He’s a great teammate. He’s got great receivers and a great line he trusts. What you’ll find out is the chemistry of where we are right now.”
Teague
A lot of eyebrows were raised when Osborn moved Satterwhite to starting quarterback, which shifted the previous QB out to receiver. People thought the coaches were crazy.
“We knew we would take our lumps with him because he had never started on Friday nights on varsity,” Osborn said. “I think he did a great job. He had a couple games where he didn’t play well, but all of us do that. I thought he did a really good job. This year will be way better because he’s got all that experience.”
In the Lions’ overtime win over Mexia in Week 2, Satterwhite completed 19 of 27 passes for 147 yards and two scores. A week later, he went off again in a 57-7 throttling of Dublin. Satterwhite threw for 147 yards and two scores to go with 52 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.
On the season, Satterwhite finished 117-for-195 for 1,478 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“I always have to keep working,” Satterwhite said. “Stuff will fall into place.”
Gone are 15 guys from last year, leaving the Lions with four returning starters each on offense and defense. Satterwhite — who got the nod under center last year as a junior — returns with more experience, which will be key as he won’t have Tayvis Coleman (1,781 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns) in the backfield alongside him.
“Zack, we put him in there last year and he started 14 games for us,” Osborn said. “We knew that would be a plus for us because he’s a seasoned guy now. He’s doing great. He’s doing what you expect a senior quarterback to do.”
West
Standing on the field at Waco ISD Stadium in November after a bi-district playoff win over McGregor, Trojans head coach David Woodard said that Nathan Gerik gives everything he’s got. The quarterback had just run for 198 yards and three scores in addition to completing eight of 14 passes for 89 yards as West topped the Bulldogs, 41-14.
“I was playing as hard as I could for my teammates and the fans,” Gerik said during preseason practice, thinking back to that night months ago.
Now, Gerik returns for his third season under center for West after a prolific junior season that saw him throw for 1,628 yards and 18 touchdowns and run for 1,107 yards and 16 touchdowns.
“It’s looking really good,” Gerik said. “We have a lot of confidence coming into this season. We’ll see where it takes us.”
Woodard is excited about the opportunity Gerik has in front of him to lead this Trojan team and the chance of success West has this year. The coach also knows that they’ll need to play their best in order advance to the playoffs, what with all the solid quarterbacks in the district.
“There’s a lot of good quarterbacks in this district,” Woodard said. “This district is going to be really tough from top to bottom. It’s going to be a fight each and every Friday night. Those guys are going to have to play well. Our guys are going to have to play extremely well to give us a chance.”