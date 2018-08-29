District 12-6A preview: Midway, Waco High, Belton, Temple

Usually, teams have around half of the season to prepare for district play. That won’t be the case for the teams in District 12-6A as league play begins the third week. Each of these nine teams has only two weeks of actual game prep before the postseason hunt begins the second weekend of September.
Midway is the favorite for the title after going through league play unscathed the past two years. But the Panthers will have to play Temple in district play instead of in non-district action like they’ve done the past two years.
Meanwhile, Temple is ready for its big shot in Class 6A, moving up from the 5A ranks alongside longtime rival Waco. The Wildcats have a good chance of finishing the season with the district’s stingiest defense with Monto President in the secondary.
Also in the mix for the district championship will be Belton who returns a couple of playmakers on defense and quarterback Connor Carothers.
Midway Panthers
2017: 15-1 (6-0), reached Class 6A Div. II state title game
Head coach: Jeff Hulme (3rd season, 23-4)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/5
All-time: 473-316-12 since 1947
Offense: Spread
Defense: Multiple
Playoffs: 39-24-1 in 26 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: The Panthers’ offensive and defensive lines were key to their state championship game finish a year ago.
While Midway graduated a talented group of seniors — three of whom are now playing football at Division I schools — the Panthers’ front lines are still something to be reckoned with.
“I know a lot of people are going to look at what we lost,” head coach Jeff Hulme said. “Size-wise we’re still big. Whether we put it together and move people around like we did, that’s yet to be seen. We have to go to work and get after it. The potential is there.”
The offensive front line will be instrumental if the Midway offense continues to put up the numbers it did a year ago. Sure, Tanner Mordecai is off at Oklahoma, but James Fullbright III is back and hungry for more at running back.
Joining him in the backfield is Nick Jimenez, who takes over at QB1. “Nick’s the guy,” Hulme said. “He does a great job. He has a great grasp of the offense. The kids like him. The kids trust him. I’m excited.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 Euless Trinity 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Mansfield Lake Ridge (at Cotton Bowl) 5 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Killeen* 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 Ellison* 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Waco High* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Copperas Cove* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Harker Heights* 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 Shoemaker* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Temple* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Belton* 7:30 p.m.
Waco High Lions
2017: 6-5 (3-3), reached bi-district round of playoffs
Head coach: Kwame Cavil (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/2
All-time: 684-386-33 since 1910
Offense: n/a
Defense: n/a
Playoffs: 58-38-4 in 45 trips, last in 2017
State titles: 6 (1922, 1925, 1926, 1927, 1945, 1948)
Outlook: It’s all about restoring the roar for Kwame Cavil in his first year as head coach of his alma mater. But in order to do that, it’s all about the process.
While that phrase is popular across sports, especially for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, it reminds Cavil of the potential this program has and how important it is not to rush and to keep the right perspective.
“It’s gradual,” Cavil said. “Rome wasn’t built in day, or even a year. You have to take the small steps. It’s a process. The great Nick Saban and how many championships he’s won, it’s a process. You take it one brick at a time.”
DL/LB Corey Ebron should give Cavil a strong bricklayer to base his defense around. Ebron registered 40 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and six sacks last year. DB Damarion Lyons also comes back after an all-district season.
Offensively, the Lions are rebuilding, but WR Jaquan Wells (6-2, 185) has the potential to be a big-time target in the passing game. And for a team looking for a breakthrough, K Chris Esqueda is a steady weapon.
Schedule
Aug. 31 University 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Georgetown 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Ellison* 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Midway* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Copperas Cove* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Harker Heights* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Shoemaker* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Temple* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Belton* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Killeen* 7:30 p.m.
Belton Tigers
2017: 6-5 (4-2), reached bi-district round of playoffs
Head coach: Sam Skidmore (2nd season, 6-5)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/5
All-time: 565-415-30 since 1910
Offense: Power spread
Defense: 4-2-5
Playoffs: 15-33-2 in 33 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: This Belton defense, even after losing some Division I talent, should be strong once again this season. Jason Stephens, at safety, is back after being named the district’s Newcomer of the Year after recording 43 tackles and five interceptions in the Belton secondary.
Bringing the force to Belton’s front seven will be Devin Martinez, who has moved to defensive end. At 6-4, 215 pounds, the senior is poised for a breakout year after 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and 10 QB pressures last year.
On the other side of the ball, Connor Carothers will start under center, where he threw for 1,324 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. The senior has plenty of options at receiver — like Anthony Brown and Anthony Fairbanks. The two receivers combined for more than 900 yards and 14 touchdowns between them last year.
Going against the Belton defense will only make the Tigers’ offense more dangerous come September.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Austin Westlake 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Round Rock 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 Copperas Cove* 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Harker Heights* 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Shoemaker* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Temple* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Killeen* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Ellison* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Waco High* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Midway* 7:30 p.m.
Temple Wildcats
2017: 10-4 (5-1), reached regional final
Head coach: Scott Stewart (3rd season, 22-8)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/6
All-time: 759-346-52 since 1908
Offense: Spread
Defense: 4-2-5
Playoffs: 61-40-5 in 44 trips, last in 2017
State titles: 2 (1979, 1992)
Outlook: The Temple band should play “Hail to the Chief” when Monto President takes the field. Come to think of it, even the opposing band should join in.
Only a junior, Temple’s defensive back lost his mind a year ago as he finished with 88 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He’s joined in the secondary by Markel Reed, who picked off three passes and returned one for a touchdown.
While President will no doubt shine this season, the biggest defensive strength for Temple comes up front on the line. Led by D’Ashton Merida, the Wildcats’ defensive front will be a source of trouble for opposing teams. Merida returns after finishing last year with 67 tackles and 6.5 sacks.
Offensively Temple, like Midway, is tasked with replacing a Division I athlete at quarterback (T.J. Rumfield is playing baseball at Texas Tech). But at running back, the Wildcats have a strong one in junior Anthony Jackson. Last year, he ran for 938 yards and seven scores.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Autonoma de Nuevo Leon (Monterrey, N.L., Mexico) 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Harker Heights* 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Shoemaker* 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 Belton* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Killeen* 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 Ellison* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Waco High* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Midway* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Copperas Cove 7:30 p.m.