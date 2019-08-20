Lorena won district and advanced the farthest in the playoffs of the 8-4A Division II teams last year, but Connally created the most buzz in the offseason.
That’s because the Cadets have a group of FBS college commits that would rival most schools of any size in the state. Not only that, Connally gained momentum at the end of last season and advanced to the second round of the playoffs, then followed that up with its best-ever performance in 7-on-7 this summer. With 16 returning starters, Connally is positioned as the district favorite.
However, it figures to be a scrum between the Cadets, Leopards, Robinson Rockets and Fairfield Eagles, who somewhat quietly put together a 9-3 campaign a year ago.
Last fall, 8-4A DII earned the reputation as Central Texas’ most unpredictable loop and very little has changed as this season approaches.
Connally Cadets
2018: 8-4 (4-2), reached area round
Head coach: Shane Anderson (5th season, 18-25)
Returning starters (O/D): 9/7
All-time: 340-353-15 since 1951
Playoffs: 16-15-1 in 16 trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: Discussion of the Cadets’ prowess begins with running back Jay’Veon Sunday, the reigning Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year. Sunday amassed 2,329 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns as a junior and Anderson said he’s a much better player going into his senior year. That might not translate to a jump in stats as it’s hard to beat 2,300-plus, but it could mean more highlights per touch.
Offensive lineman Trent Pullen started the avalanche of Connally college commits when he pledged to Oklahoma State in April. Sunday followed by committing to Washington in May, then wide receivers/defensive backs Korie Black and Jordan Nichols pledged to Oklahoma State and North Texas respectively in June.
While those players grabbed the headlines, Connally has quality experience all over the field. Pullen is joined by three other returning starters on the offensive line. That’s a good example of how the Cadets have gone from a young team to a bunch of veterans in just a short time. Connally will likely have just one sophomore and one freshman in key spots this year.
The Cadets will turn the offense over to junior Kavian Gaither at quarterback. He played receiver and safety as a sophomore last year, but Anderson felt comfortable installing him at QB by this summer.
Schedule
Aug. 30 at Palestine 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 Glen Rose 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13 at China Spring 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Gatesville 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27 Salado* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Lorena* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 Madisonville* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Mexia* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 Fairfield* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8 at Robinson* 7:30 p.m.
Lorena Leopards
2018: 11-2 (5-1), reached regional quarterfinal round
Head coach: Ray Biles (28th season, 171-128)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/5
All-time: 395-451-32 since 1921
Playoffs: 30-18 in 20 trips, last in 2018
State titles: 1 (1987)
Outlook: Lorena lost some talented players off last year’s 11-2 regional quarterfinalist team, but has some horses back, too. Did that run make the Leopards even hungrier?
“You certainly hope that success breeds success,” veteran coach Ray Biles said. “But it’s also human nature that once you’re successful to have that tendency to punch the button and just sit on it. That’s one of the things we have to make sure we’re doing, to make sure we’re still being challenged.”
Having a Super Centex quarterback to lean on is a good place to start. Bradley Lina enters his third year as a varsity starter, and is coming off a sparkling year where he threw for 2,846 yards and 29 TDs while running for 675 yards and 13 more scores. “He’s a stabilizing influence on the offense, for sure,” Biles said. “He’s got a pretty good grasp of what we’re trying to do.”
Ty Moore (6-3, 190) gives Lina a reliable returning target in the receiving game. Running back A.J. Brem is another experienced playmaker who may shoulder more of the load this year. Seniors James Dickson and Jacob Turley are back as starters on the offensive line, and Biles said Caden Miller is another senior who should provide sturdy protection.
Defensively, Lorena faces the gritty chore of trying to replace a pair of stars (linebacker Daylon Bartosh and safety Cade Michna) who combined for more than 400 tackles. New guys will have to step up, but two the Leopards know they can count on are D-lineman Anson Arellano, a team captain, and safety Zane Grimm.
Schedule
Aug. 30 at China Spring 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 Franklin 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Lampasas 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 Teague 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Fairfield* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 Connally* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Robinson* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 Salado* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1 at Madisonville* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8 Mexia* 7:30 p.m.
Robinson Rockets
2018: 5-6 (3-3), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Tommy Allison (9th season, 48-41)
Returning starters (O/D): 8/8
All-time: 339-253-9 since 1963
Playoffs: 25-20 in 20 trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: The Rockets have a wealth of experience with 31 seniors, most of whom played key roles in helping Robinson reach the playoffs and almost advance to the area round. Rusk scored in the final minute to survive and advance against Robinson in bi-district last year.
Malik Ford enters his fourth season of varsity football and he’ll be counted on to make plays both at running back and linebacker.
QB Jordan Rogers passed for 1,700 yards and 14 TDs last fall, but he’s being challenged in preseason practice by last season’s backup, Joseph McHenry. Allison said no matter who wins the quarterback competition, both players will contribute. The Rockets backs will benefit from a strong offensive line that returns four starters, including the coach’s son, Cade Allison, who like Ford has been on varsity since his freshman year.
Ford and Easton Slovacek are both versatile linebacker/safety athletes who form the core of the Robinson defense. DT Kaden Honeycutt leads the charge up front.
The Rockets coach and players all pointed to the district opener at Salado as a crucial game for creating momentum in a tough loop. Robinson defeated Salado, 27-7, at Rocket Field last fall en route to a playoff berth.
Schedule
Aug. 30 Taylor 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Gatesville 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Troy 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 Whitney 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Salado* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 Lorena* 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Madisonville* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 Mexia* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1 at Fairfield* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8 Connally* 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Eagles
2018: 9-3 (4-2), reached area round
Head coach: John Bachtel (8th season, 57-29)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
All-time: 434-395-25 since 1937
Playoffs: 21-23 in 24 trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: The Eagles have a big task in front of them as they lost 25 seniors off of last season’s 9-win squad.
The good news for Fairfield is that it returns four starters on the offensive line. The bad news for the Eagles is that they’re grooming new guys everywhere else on offense.
Bachtel said Justin Abram will take over at quarterback and he’ll be joined in the backfield by Fairfield’s leading returning rusher Jar-Mychael Hudson, who ran for about 400 yards last season. The Eagles will try to spread the carries around as Hudson, the district’s co-MVP on defense last season, plays a vital role at linebacker.
Hudson, fellow LB Zane Anderson, and safety Dylon Rushin form the core of Fairfield’s defense. Hudson had 93 tackles and 6 sacks, while Anderson made 103 stops a year ago.
Schedule
Aug. 30 at Rusk 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13 Athens 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 Palestine 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27 Lorena* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Madisonville* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 Mexia* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Connally* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1 Robinson* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8 at Salado* 7:30 p.m.
Mexia Blackcats
2018: 2-8 (0-6)
Head coach: Frank Sandoval (3rd season, 8-14)
Returning starters (O/D): 2/7
All-time: 547-451-36 since 1910
Playoffs: 25-28-1 in 31 trips, last in 2017
State titles: 1 (1989)
Outlook: The Blackcats were 8-4A DII’s hard-luck team of last season as injuries cut into their depth, particularly at the running back position.
But, all things considered, Mexia fought admirably. The Blackcats lost to Madisonville by a touchdown to start district, they fell to Connally on a last-second extra point and were beaten by Robinson in overtime.
They’ll try to bounce back this season with an experienced quarterback in Jaden Proctor and the running back rotation of Jarrell Wiley, Tray Jones and Dre’Vaun Cooper. That group will operate behind an offensive line with only one returning starter, though Sandoval has been impressed by the attitude and effort of the new prospective starters on the offensive front during preseason practice.
The Blackcats would like to use Cooper primarily at linebacker, but Sandoval said he’s too good with the ball not to give him some touches. On the defensive side, Cooper is a three-year starter and backs a defensive line that’s loaded. Defensive lineman Arik Medlock is famous among his teammates for being a hard hitter and he’s one of four returning starters up front.
Sandoval said he’s focused on two primary factors going into the fall: 1. staying healthy and 2. employing what he calls Blackcat discipline at Blackcat speed for four quarters.
Schedule
Aug. 30 at Cameron Yoe 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 Teague 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13 Malakoff 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Coldspring-Oakhurst 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27 Madisonville* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Fairfield* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 Connally* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Robinson* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1 Salado* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8 at Lorena* 7:30 p.m.
District 8-4A Division II Predictions
Team (enrollment) 2018 ’17 ’16 ’15 ’14
1. Connally (638) 8-4 (4-2) 3-7 5-6 2-8 7-5
2. Lorena (577) 11-2 (5-1) 5-7 8-4 9-4 4-7
3. Robinson (704) 5-6 (3-3) 2-8 9-3 1-9 8-5
4. Fairfield (537) 9-3 (4-2) 6-6 2-8 8-4 9-3
5. Mexia (508) 2-8 (0-6) 6-6 2-8 7-5 7-4
6. Salado (563) 4-6 (2-4) 12-2 7-5 1-10 0-10
7. Madisonville (668) 5-5 (3-3) 11-2 3-8 1-9 4-7
District Bests
QB: Bradley Lina, Lorena
RB: Jay’Veon Sunday, Connally
WR: Ty Moore, Lorena
Line: Trent Pullen, Connally
Defense: Korie Black, Connally