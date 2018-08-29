Bosqueville didn’t quite know how Tyler Webb would respond as a freshman stepping in at quarterback last season.
If anything, Webb was better than anyone could have predicted as he passed for 3,351 yards and 35 touchdowns last season to guide the Bulldogs to the third round of the playoffs.
Now he’s back for his sophomore year along with a lot of talented skill people surrounding him, making the Bulldogs the favorite to win the District 8-2A Division I race.
“Bosqueville has great skills kids with their quarterback, running backs and wide receivers,” said Axtell coach Eric Blenden. “If they stay healthy, no one is playing with them. After that it’s week in and week out. We’ve got tons of teams that you’re going to have to run to the computer to see who won the game.”
After reaching the playoffs for the first time since 1985, Bruceville-Eddy is looking for more success as it drops from Class 3A to 2A. Riesel and Italy are also coming off playoff appearances, which should make for some interesting battles for the postseason.
Axtell Longhorns
2017: 3-7 (1-4)
Head coach: Eric Blenden (2nd season), 3-7)
Returning starters (O/D): 9/9
All-time: 325-355-17 since 1947
Offense: Wing T
Defense: 50
Playoffs: 6-11 in 11 trips, last in 2014
State titles: None
Outlook: With 19 starters returning, Axtell coach Eric Blenden is banking on improving on last year’s 3-7 record.
Among those returning starters is quarterback Koby Hollingsworth, who started nine games as a freshman last year.
“I would have rather not started him as a freshman but he did a great job and we’re expecting big things this year,” Blenden said. “We played a lot of young guys last year and now they’re older and taking it more seriously.”
Running backs Hayden Sheffield and Paul Pina have strong running and receiving skills while Hayden Verenkamp and Dustin Wilson will be leaders on the offensive line.
Solomon Alvarado and Dustin Wilson will key the defensive line and senior Denton Sharp will head the linebacking corps.
“Soloman is very active and energetic,” Blenden said. “Dustin gets after the ball and is one of those kids that breathes and sleeps football. Denton is probably our best football player. When he straps on his helmet, he’ll be around the ball.”
Schedule
Aug. 30 Dawson (at Waco ISD) 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Malakoff Cross Roads 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Thorndale 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Chilton 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Itasca* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Italy* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Riesel* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Moody* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Bosqueville* 7:30 p.m.
Bosqueville Bulldogs
2017: 7-6 (4-1), reached regional semifinals
Head coach: Clint Zander (11th season, 78-43)
Returning starters (O/D): 7/7
All-time: 155-163-1 since 1989
Offense: Spread
Defense: 3-4
Playoffs: 15-14 in 14 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: As good as Tyler Webb was as a freshman last year, Bosqueville coach Clint Zander expects him to be lot better as a sophomore with 13 games under his belt.
“We have to protect him but he’s leaps and bounds ahead of last year,” Zander said. “We’re expecting him to put up big numbers. We’ve got all our skill kids back. Marcel Estell can probably run with the fastest kid on the field whoever we play.”
Estell is a versatile player who amassed 1,095 yards receiving and rushed for 712 yards while scoring 27 total touchdowns. A strong receiving corps will also be enhanced by Tanner Sepulveda and Jase Ayala.
Will McClellan will be joined by Lane Womack and Jacob Bravo at linebacker while Nick Womack and Garrett Garvelli will be key figures on the defensive line. Zander is looking for Womack, Nate Stroud and Garvelli to anchor the offensive line.
“We’re trying to find our five best offensive linemen, and we think we have that,” Zander said.
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Mart 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at McGregor 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Reicher 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Rogers 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Itasca* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Italy* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Riesel* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Moody* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Axtell* 7:30 p.m.
Bruceville-Eddy Eagles
2017: 5-6 (4-2), reached bi-district round of playoffs
Head coach: J.B. Chaney (5th season, 18-23)
Returning starters (O/D): 7/8
All-time: 291-506-29 since 1926
Offense: Spread
Defense: 4-3
Playoffs: 3-5-1 in 6 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: Bruceville-Eddy broke the longest playoff drought in Central Texas at 33 years when it made the Class 3A playoffs last year.
Fifth-year coach J.B. Chaney is looking to build on last season as the Eagles drop down to Class 2A.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” Chaney said. “Everything has been very positive. The defense has stood out so far. We’re trying to break in some new offensive linemen and a quarterback.”
Sophomore Trapper Ensor appears to be the frontrunner at quarterback. He’ll have some weapons around him with Nathan Quattlebaum back at running back, and T.J. Jarmon and John Lopez at receiver.
“Trapper is a very intelligent, knowledgeable young man who can see the field really well,” Chaney said. “Quattlebaum is pretty versatile and is one of our speed kids. He can bounce outside for big yardage but he’s also a hard-nosed kid who can run between the tackles.”
Ends Ellis Warrick and Ian Moore will bring the Eagles a fierce pass rush for an experienced defense.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Rio Vista 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Rogers 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Chilton 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Granger 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 Axtell* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Itasca* 7:30 p.m.
Oct.12 Italy* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Riesel* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Moody* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Bosqueville* 7:30 p.m.
Itasca Wampus Cats
2017: 1-9 (1-4)
Head coach: Clint Wallace (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 7/7
All-time: 436-483-34 since 1910
Offense: Slot T
Defense: Weak eagle
Playoffs: 6-12 in 14 trips, last in 2009
State titles: None
Outlook: Clint Wallace certainly knows the landscape at Itasca well since he’s coached both the girls and boys basketball teams in the last decade.
Now he’s taking over as the Wampus Cats’ football coach, hoping to raise their fortunes after last year’s 1-9 season.
“Itasca has won eight games in the last nine^ years,” Wallace said. “But we’ve got a rebuilding attitude and a rebuilding culture. We want to rebuild the team and the kids are working real hard to do that.”
With seven players returning on each side of the ball, the Wampus Cats have a good deal of experience. Chase Rutherford will bring a tough attitude to his middle linebacker and fullback spots. Javonn Reed has considerable talent at tailback and defensive back.
James Savala will be a leader on the offensive and defensive lines. Defensive end Jordan Shelby and offensive lineman Wyatt Helms will be also be key figures up front while linebackers Cedric Johnson and Rico Salazar will provide defensive experience.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Wortham 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Hubbard 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Frost 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Dallas Inspired Vision 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Bosqueville* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Axtell* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Italy* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Riesel* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Moody* 7:30 p.m.
^Our records show the Wampus Cats won eight games in the last seven years. —Ed.
Moody Bearcats
2017: 4-6 (2-3)
Head coach: Jason Hill (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/5
All-time: 362-468-20 since 1916
Offense: Spread
Defense: 3-4
Playoffs: 8-10 in 10 trips, last in 2016
State titles: None
Outlook: Though Moody returns just five starters, a lot of players gained valuable experience last year as the Bearcats barely missed the playoffs.
“We’re bigger physically and our offense will be a little different,” said Moody coach Jason Hill. “I believe the playoffs are something we’re expecting.”
Senior quarterback Caden McNeil is solid runner who has improved his passing skills. Evan Norward is a physical running back with good vision while Damon Allen has superb receiving skills and can leap over defensive backs with his 6-4 frame.
The defense will rely on linebackers Zach Parrish and Gustavo Aguilar and linemen Hunter Skaggs and Isaac Contreras.
Schedule
Aug.31 Holland 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Thrall 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Hamilton 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Meridian 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Italy* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Riesel* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Bosqueville* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Axtell* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Itasca* 7:30 p.m.
Riesel Indians
2017: 5-6 (2-3), reached bi-district round of playoffs
Head coach: Robert Little (3rd season, 11-11)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/6
All-time: 346-415-31 since 1931
Offense: Multiple
Defense: 4-3
Playoffs: 7-10-1 in 11 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: Coming off a bi-district appearance last season, Riesel is looking to go deeper into the playoffs this year with 15 starters returning.
Quarterback Steven Searcy is a dual threat who is has the personality to lead the Indians.
“He’s a competitor,” said Riesel coach Robert Little. “He doesn’t want to lose at checkers or anything.”
Braden Jenkins is a power running fullback who doubles as a defensive lineman. Will McClintock will be a big target at tight end while also playing backup quarterback and defensive end. Matthew Oliver is another tight end who will also play defensive end.
Collin Dieterich is a veteran offensive lineman who will be joined up front by Dakota Robert and Dalton Boueche. Doubling as a linebacker, Boueche often sets the tone for the Indians with his work ethic.
“He’s just one of those guys who hustles and nobody is going to out-work him,” Little said.
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Thrall 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Meridian 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Jarrell 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Mart 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Moody* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Bosqueville* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Axtell* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Itasca 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Italy* 7:30 p.m.