District 5-5A Div. II preview: University

Through realignment, the UIL sent University away from the College Station-area contingent and hooked the Trojans up with an array of schools from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area.
But the district didn’t get any easier, that’s for sure. Not with Aledo in the mix.
The Bearcats, coming off a 15-1 season and a trip to the 5A Division II state final, should be one of the state’s elite teams again. They’ll be the team everyone else in 5-5A is chasing.
After Aledo, the trio of Burleson, Everman and Burleson Centennial all made postseason trips last year, and have a fair amount of returners back. Midlothian will rely on an experienced defense that brings back nine starters.
University, along with Cleburne, Joshua and Arlington Seguin, likely face a precipitous climb to postseason contention, but that’s why they play the games.
District 5-5A Div. II Predictions
UNIVERSITY TROJANS
2017: 0-10 (0-6)
Head coach: Rodney Smith (2nd season, 0-10)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/4
All-time: 263-424-19 since 1949
Offense: Multiple
Defense: 4-3
Playoffs: 9-9-1 in 10 trips, last in 2009
State titles: None
Outlook: Rodney Smith spent seven years as University’s head basketball coach and four more as an assistant, so it’s hard to shake that hoops mindset. “The biggest difference (this year) is that I feel like a football coach instead of a basketball coach,” Smith said, laughing.
The Trojans weren’t loaded with playmakers in Smith’s debut season, but RB Jeremiah Stroupe has game-breaking ability. “He has seemed to have gotten faster, stronger, quicker,” Smith said of Stroupe, the team’s top rusher from 2017 with 655 yards.
Stroupe may have bigger holes to run through, too, as Smith believes the offensive line has gotten bigger and stronger than last season. Junior OT Francisco Casso is one of the leaders of that group.
Linebacker Qua’vean Mitchell was an all-district defender last fall, and it’s on that side of the ball where the Trojans must make the biggest strides. “Our defense should be the most-improved unit. Time will tell about all of that,” Smith said.
A turnaround is a long time coming. The Trojans will carry a 46-game losing streak into the season, the ninth-longest streak in Texas schoolboy history. University’s last victory came midway through the 2013 season, when the current seniors were in the seventh grade.
“We’re not really worried about it. We use it as motivation, honestly,” said junior receiver/safety Michael Lambert. “Because we know a lot of people are against us. The only people who are really with us are us — and the school. So we’re just blocking it out. Blocking out all the negativity, just worrying about the positive stuff we’ve got going on right now.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Waco High 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Austin Travis 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Burleson* 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Cleburne* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Joshua* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Arlington Seguin* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Burleson Centennial* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Aledo* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Everman* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Midlothian* 7:30 p.m.