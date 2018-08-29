As districts go, this one doesn’t make the most geographic sense. For instance, it’s a drive of roughly an hour and 45 minutes from Oglesby, which is west of Waco on the way to Gatesville, to McDade, which is located east of Austin, near Elgin.
The road to the district championship, meanwhile, is Highway 6 East, as it travels through Calvert. The Trojans are one of the more consistent programs in all of six-man, and they have several standout performers back.
Oglesby and Buckholts will likely duke it out for the league’s other playoff spot. The unknown is newcomer McDade, which is making its UIL debut after two years playing an outlaw schedule.
Oglesby Tigers
2017: 2-7 (1-2)
Head coach: Ryan Kyle
Returning starters (O/D): 5/5
Playoffs: 13-12 in 12 trips, last in 2016
State titles: None
Outlook: Oglesby made a late coaching change right near the start of two-a-days, promoting former Mart and UMHB standout Ryan Kyle to the head coaching role.
Kyle is new to the six-man game, but excited about the opportunity ahead, and plans to adapt and install an offensive scheme that will look a little different than most of his opponents.
Oglesby opened with 12 players, and they’ll look to WR/DL Nicholas Norrell as someone to get the ball to as much as possible. Norrell was a first-team all-district standout last year as a junior.
WR/LB Davin Barrow showed promise as a freshman in 2017. Other key players include RB/LB Travis Bass and QB/UT Ian Markum.
Oglesby had three straight winning seasons prior to last year’s 2-7 hiccup, so the Tigers aren’t unfamiliar with what it takes to be successful.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Bynum 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Gholson 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Covington 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Kopperl 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Temple Centex Home School 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Prairie Lea 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Cranfills Gap 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Calvert* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 McDade* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Buckholts* 7:30 p.m.