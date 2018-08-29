Opportunity is knocking for the four schools in the UIL’s new District 12-1A Div. II.
Combined, the quartet of Morgan, Mount Calm, Bynum and Kopperl have just eight career playoff appearances. But two of those four will add to that number this season — and, honestly, it’s about as wide-open as it could be.
“It’s going to be very competitive,” Mount Calm coach Kirk Hinkson said. “I don’t think any of the teams in the district are going to be blowing everyone else out. We’re all about on the same level, and we’re also about the same in the numbers range — with about nine to 12 kids.”
Coming off a 6-5 season and a trip to the bi-district playoff round, Morgan shapes up on paper as the most likely district favorite. Mount Calm feels even more confident in its second year under Hinkson, while Kopperl was just a win away from posting a winning record in 2017. As for Bynum, nobody may have more motivation than the Bulldogs, who have dedicated this season to Brandon Gilmore, their former head coach who died last spring.
Morgan Eagles
2017: 6-5 (2-1), reached bi-district round of playoffs
Head coach: Edward Aviles (2nd season, 6-5)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/5
Offense: J-Bird
Defense: 3-3
Playoffs: 0-2 in 2 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: Despite graduating five seniors, Morgan still has five returning starters from last year’s squad that made the second playoff appearance in school history and first since 2001.
“These guys have learned what it takes to step up,” Morgan coach Edward Aviles said. “In our first scrimmage this summer we faced Milford, obviously one of the best teams in the state, and our guys showed up and were competitive. I like how they’re grinding away.”
RB Michael Crawford is the most experienced playmaker, as he accounted for 602 all-purpose yards and had a hand in 17 touchdowns. But he’s got some solid support around him in TE/DL Isaiah Alvarado, OL/DL Ivan Alvarez and UT Derik Davenport. Defensively, DT Sam Tilley (63 tackles last year) will anchor the push, and he’ll also move into the starting QB spot on offense.
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Gholson 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Penelope 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Three Way 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Covington 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Bluff Dale 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Gorman 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Evant 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Mount Calm* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Bynum* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Kopperl* 7:30 p.m.
Mount Calm Panthers
2017: 2-8 (0-3)
Head coach: Kirk Hinkson (2nd season, 2-8)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/2
All-time: 38-34 since 2011
Offense: T
Defense: 3-3
Playoffs: 1-2 in 2 trips, last in 2015
State titles: None
Outlook: Despite just nine players out, second-year Panthers head coach Kirk Hinkson couldn’t be happier with his team’s effort through fall camp.
“Low numbers are kind of limiting what we can do in practice, but the guys are getting after it, really working hard,” Hinkson said.
James Jares and Sean Henderson will be two-way starters, and Hinkson is looking to them as leaders as the team tries to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2015, when the Panthers went 10-1.
Darius Williams is moving from a blocking role to quarterback, and Hinkson expects big things. The coach also likes what he’s seen from OL/NG Josh Kraayvanger, who has become a “beast” in the weight room.
“The guys are really bought in and they understand what we’re trying to do,” Hinkson said. “They know what’s expected, and they’re all in.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Cran. Gap 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Covington 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Gholson 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Penelope 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Avalon 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 McDade 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Wal. Springs 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 26 Morgan* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Kopperl* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Bynum* 7:30 p.m.
Bynum Bulldogs
2017: 1-10 (0-4)
Head coach: Josh Conner (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/5
Offense: J-Bird
Defense: 2-3
Playoffs: 1-3 in 3 trips, last in 1992
State titles: None
Outlook: After Class 2A’s Bruceville-Eddy snapped a 32-year dry period last fall, now the Bulldogs own the longest current playoff drought in Central Texas, having last reached the playoffs in 1992.
On the upside, new Bynum head coach Josh Conner noted that with 18 players out, the roster is bigger than the last two seasons combined. They’re the anomaly in the district in that regard.
QB/LB Dakota Mynarcik and RB/DE Michael Henry have set the tone in practice, and Conner is looking at that duo for locker room leadership as well as on-field production.
But it shouldn’t be hard to inspire this group of players. In March, Bynum’s head coach Brandon Gilmore unexpectedly died in his sleep at age 34. His passing hit the team hard, and they plan to do everything they can to honor him this season.
“In our first scrimmage, it got a little emotional at the end, as one kid stood up and said, ‘That’s for Coach Gilmore,’ ” Conner said. “He’s not forgotten, and a lot of what he instilled is not going away. … The guys made the goal this summer to play for him, and I’m 100 percent behind it.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Oglesby 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Walnut Springs 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 Perrin-Whitt 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Gustine 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Cranfills Gap 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Iredell 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Lometa 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Kopperl* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Morgan* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Mount Calm* 7:30 p.m.
Kopperl Eagles
2017: 5-5 (2-2)
Head coach: John Wood (3rd season, 7-13)
Returning starters (O/D): 2/2
Offense: J-Bird
Defense: 2-2-2
Playoffs: 0-1 in 1 trip (2003)
State titles: None
Outlook: Some days in practice Kopperl coach John Wood feels like he wants to pull his hair out, given his team’s relative youth. But he still enjoys coaching this collection of players. “They swing back and forth between exciting you and breaking your heart, but I love this group,” Wood said. “And I don’t have to worry about them not listening.”
Of the 11 players that Kopperl will suit up, seven are underclassmen, “absolute babies,” as Wood called them. The lone senior, TE/DE Nolan Underwood, is actually a rookie too, as it’s his first year of six-man football.
Sophomores Dakota Cathey and Juston Curbow have assumed leadership roles despite their youth, and Wood also will again lean on QB Christian Rushing. He also called C/DE Clayton Henry’s development “a pleasant surprise.”
Kopperl’s five wins last season were as many as the program had produced in the previous three seasons combined. If the Eagles are going to make the postseason, they’ll have to earn it, though. Two of Kopperl’s three district games are on the road, but the Eagles will get league favorite Morgan at home in Week 10.
Schedule
Aug. 30 at Covington 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 Bluff Dale 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Rochelle 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Oglesby 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Gustine 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Gholson 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Penelope 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Bynum* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Mount Calm* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Morgan* 7:30 p.m.